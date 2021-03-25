Red Cloud Initiates Coverage on Deep-South Resources

Vancouver, March 25, 2021 - Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or "the Company") (TSX-V: DSM) announces the initiation of coverage by Red Cloud Securities Inc. The initiating coverage report can be found at the following link:

https://www.redcloudfs.com/deep-south-resources-inc-tsxvdsm-deep-value-in-a-copper-porphyry-in-namibia/

Red Cloud Securities Inc is a registered Investment Dealer in all Canadian Provinces and Territories and is a member of the Investment Industry Organization of Canada (IIROC). Part of Red Cloud Securities Inc's business is to connect mining companies with suitable investors.

About Deep-South Resources Inc.

Deep-South Resources is a mineral exploration and development company. Deep-South holds 100% of the Haib Copper deposit in the south of Namibia. Haib is one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in Africa. The recent preliminary economic assessment demonstrated that at a price of copper of $3.00 / lb, it generates an after-tax NPV of $950 million and an after-tax IRR of 30%. At $4.00 / lb, it generates an after-tax NPV of $1,650 million and an after-tax IRR of 42%. (See the press release here: https://www.deepsouthresources.com/investors/news-releases/deep-south-pea-update-returns-singnificantly-improved-economics/)

Deep-South growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and close to infrastructures in stable countries. Furthermore, in using and assessing environmental friendly technologies in the development of its copper project, Deep-South embraces the green revolution.

