Harvest Gold announces a 4.7km Geophysical Trend and Four New Gold targets at its 100% Owned Emerson Property

Vancouver, March 25, 2021 - Harvest Gold Corp. (TSXV:HVG) (OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") provides an exploration update on its 100% owned Au-Cu Emerson Property located in central B.C. The 56 km2 Emerson property comprises 14 contiguous mineral claims located 15 km west of Houston, B.C. with a nearby railroad, high voltage powerline and gas pipeline.

Mr. Rick Mark, President and CEO of Harvest Gold states: "We believe that Emerson hosts a large hydrothermal system and evidence permissive for two significant deposit types: (1) a Blackwater-style gold-silver deposit; and (2) a large copper±gold±molybdenum porphyry. Today, we are reporting on the completed interpretation of Harvest's recent airborne magnetic survey over Emerson. This release is specific to the gold potential at Emerson. It provides more detail on the Emersion showing, identifies a 4.7km trend and four new significant targets. We are also very pleased to note the success and progress of Sun Summit Minerals Inc. which announced more significant exploration results this week from their Buck project less than 20km from Emerson, highlighting the gold mineralization potential of this area.

Henry Awmack, Property co-vendor and member of Harvest Gold's Geoscience Advisory Board states: "Harvest has just received Fathom Geophysics' final report on their processing and interpretation of the Emerson airborne magnetic survey. Fathom's radial symmetry analysis clearly shows a relationship between a broad magnetite-destructive anomaly and an area where previous work by Amax and Lornex has shown the presence of a strong hydrothermal system comprising sericite-pyrite alteration with quartz veining and anomalous gold. This sericite-pyrite alteration is shown in Figure 1 and compares to the magnetite-destructive anomaly labelled "Demagnetized Intrusion" in Figure 2.

Awmack continues "This magnetite-destructive target, the "Emerson Target", as shown in Figure 2 is pronounced at all depths of interpretation and nearly doubles the area considered prospective for Blackwater-type mineralization in historical work. Targets A and B shown in Figure 2 are also magnetite-destructive areas similar to the Emerson Target in geophysical characteristics and size. Targets A and B are situated along a geophysical trend which extends 4.7 km to the northwest of the Emerson Target, suggesting the possibility of other areas of alteration prospective for Blackwater-type mineralization (Figure 2). The radial symmetry analysis has also identified two additional magnetite-destructive areas within the Emerson property identified as targets (Targets C and D) which will require further investigation (Figure 2)."

Equity Exploration, Inc, has planned a percussion drilling program consisting of 38 tightly spaced holes up to 200m apart covering 1.3 km by 1.3 km inside the Emerson Target area to further define the gold mineralization potential at Emerson by testing the top of the bedrock geology below till cover. Harvest Gold awaits receipt of a drilling permit to execute this two-to-three-week program.

The disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Warren Bates, P.Geo. Director of Property Investigations for Harvest Gold. Mr. Bates serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.



Figure 1: Regional geology of Emerson project showing the location of sericite and pyrite alteration around the Emerson prospect and related showings. The location of historical drilling and trenching is shown as well. The project area is approximately 25 km by road to the town of Houston, BC.



Figure 2: Radial symmetry analysis of airborne magnetic survey over Emerson shows a broad concave (magnetite-destructive) radial symmetry anomaly (blue diagonal lines) which covers the area of subcrop and trenching where previous work has shown the presence of a strong hydrothermal system comprising sericite-pyrite alteration, quartz veins and anomalous gold. This concave radial symmetry anomaly is pronounced at all depths of interpretation and nearly doubles the area considered prospective for Blackwater-type mineralization from the area identified by historical work. Two additional targets at least 4.7 km to the northwest from the Emerson trenching show strong geophysical similarity to the Emerson target.

Harvest Gold is focused on the Interior Plateau of British Columbia exploring for near surface Gold deposits and Copper Gold Porphyry deposits. Harvest's Board of Directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold acknowledges that Emerson is situated in the traditional territory of the Wet'suet'en First Nation. Harvest Gold is committed to developing a positive and mutually beneficial relationship based on respect and transparency with the Wet'suet'en Nation.

