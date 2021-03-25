Glen Eagle Resources Extension Period of Private Placement

MONTREAL, March 25, 2021 - - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSXV:GER) (OTC:GERFF) (or "the Company") announces a private placement for up to $500,000 at 5 cents, no warrants. A first tranche of $250,000 was closed on March 11 and today the company announces an extension period of one month to close the placement on or before April 24th, 2021.

The private placement is subject to regulatory approval in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The securities issued in connection with the private placement will be subject to a four-month hold period following the closing of the Offering. Finder's fees may also be applicable.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Jean Labrecque,

President

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

2075 Victoria Street, # 201

St-Lambert (Quebec)

J4S 1H1

Tel : 514-808-9807

