Lucky Minerals Announces the Appointment of New Corporate Secretary and Granting of Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, March 25, 2021 - Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) ("Lucky" or the "Company") announces that Steven Cozine has resigned as Corporate Secretary of the Company and that Diane Mann has been appointed as Corporate Secretary effective March 1, 2021.

Ms. Mann has been involved in the venture capital financial marketplace for over 25 years and brings a wealth of experience to the team in a variety or areas. She began her career in the investment industry and over the years has worked with several mining resource companies, primarily in executive administration, corporate communications, and special project coordination. As an experienced leader and team member, she is focused on supporting complex organizations through periods of constant and rapid growth through the proper application of strategic communications, stakeholder liaison, and project management. Ms. Mann has a BSc. From the University of Manitoba.

Francois Perron, President and CEO stated: "We are pleased to be adding Ms. Mann to our corporate team as we move forward with our ongoing exploration activities in Ecuador. Her knowledge and expertise in handling corporate matters and working with executives and directors is well established. We would also like to thank Mr. Cozine for his service to Lucky Minerals over the past few years and wish him well in his future endeavours."

The Company also announces today that subject to regulatory approval, it has granted 700,000 stock options to Francois Perron, President and CEO of the Company. The stock options, which are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan, are exercisable until March 25, 2026 to acquire one common share at a price of C$0.10 per share.

About Lucky

Lucky is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in proven districts with the potential to host world class deposits. Lucky owns a 100% interest in the Fortuna Project in Ecuador, which is the Company's primary exploration and development project.

The Company's Fortuna Project is a royalty-free 550km2 (55,000 Ha, or 136,000 Acres) exploration concession located in a highly prospective, yet underexplored, gold belt in southern Ecuador. The Fortuna is a large project, with multiple known copper-molybdenum-gold porphyry and high sulfidation epithermal gold targets located throughout the twelve concessions.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Francois Perron"

Chief Executive Officer

Further information on Lucky can be found on the Company's website at www.luckyminerals.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting Francois Perron, President and CEO, by email at investors@luckyminerals.com or by telephone at (866) 924 6484.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Adjacent Properties and Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related exploration and development; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund exploration and development; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in input costs; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration activities; and labor relations matters. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations also include risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

SOURCE: Lucky Minerals Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/637528/Lucky-Minerals-Announces-the-Appointment-of-New-Corporate-Secretary-and-Granting-of-Incentive-Stock-Options