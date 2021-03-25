General Gold Resources Inc. Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

Vancouver, March 25, 2021 - General Gold Resources Inc. (formerly, CellStop Systems Inc.) (CSE: GGLD) (the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,300,000 incentive stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company, subject to regulatory approval. The Options will be exercisable at $0.315 for a period of 5 years from the date of grant.

