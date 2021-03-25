Menü Artikel
Holdings in Company - Delphi Unternehmensberatung AG

25.03.2021  |  Accesswire

DIDCOT, March 25, 2021 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS)(TSXV:ALTS)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BJ9TYB96

Issuer Name

Altus Strategies Plc

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An event changing the breakdown of voting

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft

City of registered office (if applicable)

Heidelberg

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Germany

4. Details of the shareholder

Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?

Yes

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

24-Mar-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Mar-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

8.708171

0.000000

8.708171

7000000

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

9.99

0.00

9.99

7000000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

CLASS/TYPE OF SHARES ISIN CODE(IF POSSIBLE)

NUMBER OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1)

NUMBER OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)

% OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1)

% OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BJ9TYB96

7000000

8.708171

Sub Total 8.A

7000000

8.708171%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

EXPIRATION DATE

EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD

NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS THAT MAY BE ACQUIRED IF THE INSTRUMENT IS EXERCISED/CONVERTED

% OF VOTING RIGHTS

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

EXPIRATION DATE

EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD

PHYSICAL OR CASH SETTLEMENT

NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

% OF VOTING RIGHTS

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Controlling Person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Wilhelm K. T. Zours

DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft

8.708171

8.708171

10. In case of proxy voting

Is there proxy voting?

No

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Wilhelm K. T. Zours controls circa 48% of 4basebio AG, who in turn holds 1.16% of the voting rights of Altus Strategies Plc

12. Date of Completion

25-Mar-2021

13. Place Of Completion

Heidelberg

CONTACT:

Martin Keylock
07730985896
m.keylock@altus-strategies.com

SOURCE: Altus Strategies Plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/637537/Holdings-in-Company--Delphi-Unternehmensberatung-AG


