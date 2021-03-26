Cyprium Metals Ltd: Continued Success from Nanadie Well RC Drilling

Perth, Australia - Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is pleased to provide further assay results for a further 38 holes of the 66 hole Phase 1 Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling programme that was conducted in January 2021 at the Nanadie Well Copper-Gold Project (refer to Table 1, Figures 1 to 3, Images 1 to 2 and Appendix 1*).Near-surface oxide and supergene mineralisation has been identified at the Nanadie Well Copper-Gold Project, which is open along strike to the north and south and across strike to the west. The oxide/supergene mineralisation does not outcrop and is covered by 1 to 25 metres of transported material. Preliminary investigations of the Nanadie Well deposit data indicates potential for oxide/ supergene mineralisation over the currently identified strike of 750 metres.The Company's 3,500 metre Nanadie Well Phase 1 RC drilling programme has been completed and tested the oxide and supergene mineralisation at the deposit. The results from the Phase 1 and subsequent drill programmes will be used in the preparation of a JORC 2012 compliant mineral resource estimate for Nanadie Well during 2021 for inclusion in the Murchison Copper-Gold scoping study.Results for a further 38 RC drill holes of the January 2021 oxide/supergene drilling programme are presented in Tables 1 and 2*. The assay results of the remaining 24 drill holes will be released as they become available over the coming weeks.Executive Director Barry Cahill commented:"We are pleased to announce the next set of assay results from the January 2021 Nanadie Well supergene RC drilling campaign. As anticipated, the results are continuing to show an extensive shallow and broad oxide copper-gold mineralisation.We are really excited and encouraged from what we are seeing in these assay results from the supergene horizon at Nanadie Well. It gives us increasing confidence in the potential of the sulphide mineralisation. We are looking forward to the results of the assays of the diamond drill core and results of the downhole geophysics in that part of the mineralised zone.We anticipate continued positive news flow over the coming weeks as the results for the remaining RC drill holes are received."*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/B8896KE7





