HUT 8 Expands Mining Capacity with $30 Million USD Purchase of NVIDIA CMPs

Hut 8 increases mining capability to execute on revenue diversification and high-performance computing strategy.

TORONTO, March 26, 2021 - Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8") has executed on a purchase of $30 million USD of NVIDIA CMPs, which will be delivered starting in May 2021, with full deployment expected to be completed this summer.

The addition of the NVIDIA CMPs is set to dramatically increase Hut 8's aggregate operating rate by approximately 1600 Gigahash. Hut 8 will use the NVIDIA CMPs to mine alternative blockchain networks and expand its mining business while maintaining the benefit of payouts in Bitcoin.

With this bold move, Hut 8 now has the opportunity to pursue additional computationally intensive applications in the high-performance computing space. This transaction serves to strengthen Hut 8's initiative to increase revenue diversification and drive immediate short- and long-term revenue growth objectives forward in FY 2021.

"The adoption and the development of applications interacting with various blockchain networks have never been stronger, opening many possibilities across a variety of industries," said Jaime Leverton, CEO of Hut 8. "We are incredibly excited to have these high performance CMPs in our fleet. We believe mining with CMPs will open up new opportunities for Hut 8 and will allow us to continue to execute on our long- and short-term plans for increased and diversified revenue streams."

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Hut 8 as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of Hut 8's Annual Information Form dated April 3, 2020, which is available at www.sedar.com.

About Hut 8:

Hut 8 is one of the oldest and largest bitcoin miners in the world. Hut has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and is #1 globally in held, self-mined Bitcoin of any crypto miner or publicly traded company. Recently ranked 11th (of 10,000) on the 2021 OTCQX® Best 50, and the first miner to be listed on the TSX, the Hut 8 leadership team is continually looking for ways to accelerate innovation in high performance computing, and the blockchain ecosystem. Hut 8 has a diversified mobile production platform, located in Alberta Canada and secured with low-cost power contracts. Hut 8 has been commanding its mining operations and successfully navigating Bitcoin market cycles since 2018. Stick with the company that has a plan for how to #grow Shareholder value regardless of #BTC market direction. #HodltheHut.

