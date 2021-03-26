49 North Resources Inc. Reports Results of Debentureholder Meeting

TSX Venture Exchange Symbol FNR

SASKATOON, March 26, 2021 - 49 North Resources Inc. ("49 North" or the "Company") (TSXV: FNR) announces that at the joint extraordinary meeting of the Debentureholders held on the 22nd of March, 2021, the special resolution regarding the restructuring proposal, announced on February 3, 2021, was not approved by the majority of Debentureholders. While the Series 1 Debenture was approved by 77% of the vote cast, both the Series 2 debenture and the unsecured subordinated debentures did not pass.

About 49 North Resources Inc.

49 North is a Saskatchewan focused resource investment company. The Company's diversified portfolio of assets includes investments in shares and other securities of junior and intermediate mineral and oil and gas exploration companies.

