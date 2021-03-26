Extractive Industry Investment Options: Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30th & 31st:

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, March 26, 2021 - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Extractive Industry Investment Options Conference on March 30th & 31st. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen to the executive management of global metals & mining companies discuss their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity, and investment highlights. This free conference features presentations and speakers who will address worldwide extractive industry investment opportunities. Participating companies will encompass exploration, development, and production of precious, critical, base, REEs, and strategic metals and materials. The program opens at 9:15 AM ET, with the first webcast at 9:30 AM ET on Tuesday, March 30th.

"OTC Markets is proud to host our inaugural two-day Extractive Industry Investment Opportunities conference co-sponsored by Murdock Capital and TAA Advisory, said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. We are pleased to deliver a visibility solution that allows today's industrial mineral leaders to showcase their strategies to a broader investor base. We welcome the contributions of our keynotes and presenters: Christopher Ecclestone, Mining Strategist, Hallgarten & Co; Jeffrey M. Christian, Managing Partner, CPM Group; Jack Lifton, Founder, Technology Metals Research, and Phillps S. Baker, Jr. President & CEO of Hecla Mining Company for this signature event."

"On behalf of TAA Advisory and Murdock Capital we think this two day event nicely focuses on a fine mix of critical metals companies, on day one, and precious metals companies, on day two - Two key sectors of great interest to many today. We welcome all to listen in and get your questions answered," said Thomas Dean, Co-Founder and President of Murdock Capital.

March 30th Agenda:

Eastern Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 9:30 AM Keynote Presentation: By-Passing China in the Economic Recovery Christopher Ecclestone, Mining Strategist Hallgarten & Co. 10:00 AM Appia Energy Corp. (OTCQB: APAAF | CSE: API) 10:30 AM Osisko Metals Inc. (OTCQX: OMZNF | TSX-V: OM) 11:00 AM Nova Royalty Corp. (OTCQB: NOVRF | TSX-V: NOVR) 11:30 AM Northern Minerals Ltd. (ASX: NTU) 12:00 PM Luncheon Speaker: Can Critical Metal Supply Chains be Economically Constructed in the Free World? Jack Lifton, Founder, Technology Metals Research 12:30 PM Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU | TSX: EFR) 1:00 PM Vision Lithium Inc. (OTCQB: ABEPF | TSX-V: VLI) 1:30 PM One World Lithium Inc. (OTCQB: OWRDF | CSE: OWLI) 2:00 PM Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: ICAU) 2:30 PM Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (OTCQB: CCWOF | TSX-V: CCW) 3:00 PM Renforth Resources Inc. - Nickel/Surimeau (OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR) 3:30 PM Thor Mining PLC (OTCQB: THORF | ASX: THR | AIM: THR) 4:00 PM Vital Metals Ltd. (Pink: VTMXF | ASX: VML) 4:30 PM Lake Resources NL (OTCQB: LLKKF | ASX: LKE)

March 31st Agenda:

Eastern

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker 9:30 AM Keynote Presentation: The Outlook for Precious Metals Prices Jeffrey M. Christian, Managing Partner CPM Group 10:00 AM Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCQX: AMXEF |TSX-V: AMX) 10:30 AM Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCQX: BONXF | TSX-V: BTR) 11:00 AM Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (Pink: VMNGF | TSX-V: VSR) 11:30 AM Signature Resources Ltd. (OTCQB: SGGTF | TSX-V: SGU) 12:00 PM Luncheon Speaker: Silver: The Technometal New Demand, New Policy, New Future Phillps S. Baker, Jr., President & CEO of Hecla Mining 12:30 PM VanGold Mining Corp. (TSX-V: VGLD) 1:00 PM Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (OTCQX: GLVMF | TSX-V: GZZ) 1:30 PM Renforth Resources Inc. - Gold/Parbec (OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR) 2:00 PM Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (OTCQX: TGLDF | TSX-V: TGM) 2:30 PM Aztec Minerals Corp. (OTCQB: AZZTF | TSX-V: AZT) 3:00 PM Prosper Gold Corp. (OTCQX: PGXFF | TSX-V: PGX) 3:30 PM Silver Bullet Mines, Inc. (Private Company) 4:00 PM Honey Badger Silver Inc. (Pink: HBEIF | TSX-V: TUF) 4:30 PM Fabled Silver Gold Corp. (OTCQB: FBSGF | TSX-V: FCO)

