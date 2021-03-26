Silver Bullet Mines Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 31st

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



OAKVILLE, March 26, 2021 - Silver Bullet Mines Inc. based in Oakville, Ontario with near-term silver production assets in mining-friendly Arizona, today announced that Peter M. Clausi, a director and VP Capital Markets, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 31st

DATE: March 31st

TIME: 3:30 ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/2O4IcXP

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Silver Bullet Mines owns five former silver producing mines near Globe, Arizona. It has announced its intention to put the Buckeye Mine back into production in less than a year. This near-term production provides risk mitigation while exploration at the other four former producers provides exploration upside. Silver Bullet Mines has also announced a corporate transaction with Pinehurst Capital 1 Inc. (PHT.P) whereby Pinehurst will acquire all of the shares of Silver Bullet. Pinehurst and Silver Bullet are currently completing a financing.

