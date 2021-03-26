Honey Badger Silver Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 31st

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



TORONTO, March 26, 2021 - Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TUF TSX:V), the silver-focused mineral company based in Toronto, Canada with an extensive portfolio of interests in the Thunder Bay Cobalt-Silver District and in southeast and south central Yukon, today announced that Chad Williams, Chairman, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 31st.

DATE: March 31st.

TIME: 4pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/2O4IcXP

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger Silver is a Canadian silver company based in Toronto, Ontario focused on the acquisition, development and integration of accretive transactions of silver ounces. The company is led by a highly experienced leadership with a track record of value creation backed by a skilled technical team. With a dominant land position in Ontario's historic Thunder Bay Silver District and advanced projects in southeast and south-central Yukon, Honey Badger Silver is positioning to be a top tier silver producer.

