Indigo Exploration Announces Approval of Early Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

Vancouver, March 26, 2021 - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (FSE: INEN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for the implementation of its early warrant exercise incentive program (the "Incentive Program") intended to encourage the early exercise of up to 15,000,000 outstanding whole common share purchase warrants (the "Eligible Warrants") of the Company held by existing warrantholders. The Incentive Program was previously announced by the Company in a news release dated March 24, 2021.

Holders of Eligible Warrants who elect to exercise their Eligible Warrants at the price of $0.10 per Eligible Warrant on or prior to 4:00 p.m. (PST) on April 24, 2021 (the "Program Expiry Date") will receive:

the common shares in the capital of the Company to which they are otherwise entitled under the terms of the Eligible Warrants; and

one additional common share purchase warrant of the Company (each, an "Incentive Warrant") entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of three years from the date of issuance of such Incentive Warrant.

Additional details of the Incentive Program, including the documentation required to be delivered by holders to the Company on or before the Program Expiry Date, are available in the Company's news release dated March 24, 2021.

The securities being offered will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

per: "Paul Cowley"

President and CEO

604-340-7711

pcowley@indigoexploration.com

www.indigoexploration.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution regarding forward looking statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "will", "expect", "plan," "intend" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to the implementation of the proposed Incentive Program.



NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78716