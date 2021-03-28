Update on Warrants Exercised

Montréal, March 28, 2021 - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CNSX:SX.CN) (OTC:SXOOF) (FSE:85G1) would like to disclose certain significant changes to its capital structure due to the exercise of common share warrants.

As per end of day, Friday, March 26, the Company had received notice of exercise for all the outstanding warrants for which the expiry date had been accelerated to April 5, 2021, and for a significant quantity of other warrants and options issued and outstanding.

The recently exercised accelerated warrants represented an additional treasury influx of $970,360 that brings the total influx related to warrants exercised in the first quarter of 2021 to a total of $2,472,560.

The Company now has 201,153,590 shares issued and outstanding and 9,500,000 options collectively representing $4,600,000 in unrealized value for the Company and a total of 28,985,676 common shares warrants representing a total unrealized value for the Company of $15,845,3299.

The Company's fully diluted share count is 239,639,266 common shares.

About St-Georges

St-Georges is developing new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining industry. The Company controls all the active mineral tenures in Iceland. It also explores for nickel & PGEs on the Julie Nickel Project and the Manicougan Palladium Project on the Québec's North Shore. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX, on the US OTC under the Symbol SXOOF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1.

