U3O8 Corp. Announces Start of Program to Test Efficiency of Membranes to Extract Battery Commodities and Uranium from a Multi-Commodity Deposit

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 - U3O8 Corp. (NEX: UWE.H) ("U3O8" or the "Company") announces that it has commenced staged test work to determine the efficiency of membranes to recover battery commodities from its Berlin Deposit in Colombia. The objective of the test work is to determine the cost-effectiveness of membrane separation to concentrate battery commodities such as nickel, vanadium and phosphate, among others, as well as uranium, after they have been leached from the mineralized host-rock.



Basic Membrane Technology

Membranes operate like molecular sieves, allowing small molecules to pass through, while retaining larger molecules. The size of molecules that can pass through the membrane is determined by the pore size of the membrane. In potable water production, the general concept is that dirty water is pumped into the membrane system, where the membrane pore size is just big enough to allow water molecules and a small percentage of small salt molecules to pass through. Purified water collects on the downstream (or permeate) side on the membrane, while some water plus the larger, undesirable molecules collect on the upstream (or retentate) side of the membrane.

A similar process can be used to separate value metals from the solution (known as a pregnant liquor solution ("PLS")) derived from dissolving metals from mineralized host-rock. Membranes could be arranged in sequence as illustrated in Figure 1 where the difference in pore size allows recovery of the commodities of interest.

Figure 1. Illustration showing the conceptual way in which membranes can be used to separate commodities. https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6b0f9f5-c458-47a5-ad67-8e96efdd9c2c

Stepwise Testing Process

The test work that is designed to determine the cost-effectiveness and efficiency of this process is designed to be done in three steps as follows:

Desktop study on the use of membrane separation for the extraction of nickel, vanadium, phosphate, uranium and other commodities of interest, and the estimation of their likely efficiency and costs. This study is likely to be completed by the end of April. Creating a synthetic PLS that contains the concentrations of various metals and phosphate in the PLS that was produced by the intensive metallurgical test work undertaken on the Berlin Project by the Company. The synthetic PLS would be subjected to a series of membrane separation tests to provide information on membrane efficiency as well as providing a rough estimate on capital and operating costs of a membrane system. The PLS would not include uranium at this stage due to restrictions on transport and laboratory requirements with respect to handling uranium. This second step is likely to be completed by July 2021. The final step of the test work would be the processing of a large sample of approximately 5 tonnes from the field, which would be leached as per the metallurgical test work previously done on the Project, and the membrane tests would be done at a laboratory that is licensed to handle uranium. This test program would provide detailed information on the efficiency of the membranes and would provide more detailed data for capital and operating cost estimates. This work is likely to be completed by the end of the year.



Berlin Deposit

The Berlin Deposit in central Colombia consists of a layer of phosphate rock in a layered sedimentary sequence that contains an unusual mix of metals including uranium, nickel, vanadium, molybdenum, zinc and rare earth elements. Estimated resources are shown in Table 1.

Table 1. Resource estimate of the Berlin Deposit estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101: (millions of pounds: "Mlbs", millions of metric tonnes: "Mt"). Data are from Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Berlin Deposit, Colombia, 2013.

Resource Category Tonnes (millions) Uranium (Mlbs) Vanadium (Mlbs) Nickel (Mlbs) Molybdenum (Mlbs) Zinc (Mlbs) Phosphate (Mt) Indicated 0.6 1.5 6.0 3.1 0.8 4.4 0.05 Inferred 8.1 19.9 91.0 42.1 11.0 45.0 0.8

Qualified Persons

The geological and resource estimate information contained in this news release has been verified and approved by Richard Spencer, Ph.D., BSc (Hons), who is a designated Professional Geoscientist (PGeo) with the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and as a Chartered Geologist (CGeo) with the Geological Society of London, United Kingdom. Through these designations, Dr. Spencer is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

The information related to membrane systems in this news release has been verified and approved by Johann van der Westhuysen, MEng, BEng, Managing Director of Synexus (Pty) Ltd, a process engineering services company. Mr. Van der Westhuysen is registered as a Professional Engineer (PrEng) (Chemical) with the Engineering Council of South Africa and as a Chartered Chemical Engineer (CEng) with the Institution of Chemical Engineers, Engineering Council of the United Kingdom. Through this designation, Mr. Van der Westhuysen is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About U3O8 Corp.

U3O8 Corp. is focused on exploration and development of deposits of uranium and battery commodities in South America. Battery commodities that occur with uranium resources include vanadium, nickel, phosphate and zinc. The Company's mineral resources estimates were made in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, and are contained in the following deposits:

Berlin Deposit, Colombia - a PEA shows that Berlin also has low-cost uranium production potential due to revenue that would be generated from by-products of phosphate, vanadium, nickel, rare earths (yttrium and neodymium) and other metals that occur within the deposit; and

Laguna Salada Deposit, Argentina - a PEA shows this near surface, free-digging uranium - vanadium deposit has low production-cost potential. The Company has entered into an option agreement with International Consolidated Uranium Inc. for the sale of the Laguna Salada Deposit under the terms outlined in the press release of December 14, 2020.

A PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized.

