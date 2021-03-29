Victory Appoints Industry Veteran Mark Ireton President and CEO

Ireton Brings Mining and Finance Expertise to Victory as Company Scales up Operations on Multiple Properties in North America

VANCOUVER, March 29, 2021 - Victory Resources Corp. (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Mr. Mark Ireton, President and CEO, with former President Mr. David Lane continuing to serve as Company director; concurrently, Mr. Glen Harder has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors.

Victory has added multiple properties to its portfolio, most recently announcing the Smokey Lithium, Black Diablo and Loner properties, all of which are in Nevada. Work programs are set to begin, starting with the Loner 500m short hole drill exploration, and the Company is aggressively ramping up its exploration and acquisition efforts.

"On behalf of the Board, we are thrilled to welcome Mark to the Victory team, his experience, both in the mining and finance fields is exactly the match Victory requires to grow its exploration capabilities and very importantly to operate at the highest levels of efficiency and purpose," said Mr. David Lane, Director.

Mark Ireton's Experience Highlights:

President and CEO - Noram Ventures Inc.- 2015 to 2019

Director - United Lithium Corp., Medaro Mining Corp., Global Wellness Strategies - Current

Director - Soldera Mining Corp., Noram Ventures Inc., - Previous

Vice President Business Development, PNC Business Credit, - 2012 to 2015

Assistant Vice President, Canadian Western Bank, - 1991 to 2012

As President of Noram Ventures, Mr. Ireton oversaw the exploration and advancement of that company's primary asset, a clay lithium property with similar attributes to Victory's Smokey Lithium Project, and in the same vicinity. Mark understands the mining space, and the lithium space specifically having taken Noram's lithium property from early sampling to advancing it to where it was shown to have an inferred resource.

"Timing in the resource sector is everything and I am excited to join the Victory team, with a focus toward maximizing the value from a very promising portfolio of properties from gold to lithium," said Mr. Ireton. "Victory's exploration and work programs are progressing rapidly at a time when we see unprecedented demand for lithium and a continued appreciation in the value of metals across the board,"

Victory announces that it has issued a total of 3,400,000 options pursuant to its incentive stock option plan ("Plan") to management, employees and consultants. Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one common share of the Company for $0.10 for a period of 5 years, subject to the terms of the Plan.

The Company also announced that it has engaged Stockwatch to provide investor awareness services for $10,500 annually.

About the Smokey Lithium Project:

The Smokey clay lithium project lies approximately 20 miles north of Clayton Valley, and 20 miles west of American Lithium's flagship lithium project. The property can be accessed just off a main highway and 2-track dirt road. Esmeralda County Nevada is a prolific region for lithium clay deposits, (Noram, Cypress, American Lithium, Spearmint, Enertopia, Jindalee).

About the Loner Property:

The Loner Property is located 35 km south of Winnemucca in the southern Sonoma Range and currently consists of 16 Federal Lode Claims covering historic workings and exposed low-sulphidation gold mineralization. Recent exploration in the area includes the Goldbanks Project, an epithermal gold project about 12 miles to the south, and the Coronado VMS Project, which has been exploring for Cu on a property about 6 miles to the southeast of the Loner Property. The area of the Loner Property is prospective for both these styles of mineralization. Victory Resources has optioned the Loner Property from Silver Range Resources (TSX-V: SNG) ("Silver Range") as announced on 23 December 2020.

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Helgi Sigurgeirson, Victory Geologist, and a "qualified person" under NI 43-101.

About Victory Resources Corporation

Victory Resources Corp. (CSE:VR) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The company is also actively seeking other exploration opportunities.

