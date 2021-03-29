Blackrock Reports Drill Results from Its Silver Cloud Project in Northern Nevada

Vancouver, March 29, 2021 - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company") announces gold and silver drill intercepts from its 2020 winter drill program on its 100% controlled Silver Cloud project located along the Northern Nevada Rift in North Central Nevada.

HIGHLIGHTS:

At the Northwest Canyon Target drillhole SBR20-007 intersected a significant amount of gold mineralization suggesting the east-west zone continues but the high-grade portion may be off set along a NNW to NS fault;

Drillholes in the NE Veins target were unable to reach the desired lithologies, which aimed to target the volcanic-sediment unconformity, though due to a thicker than modelled volcanic rock package and limited range on the track RC drill, ultimately the Hollister-type target was left untested; and,

Significant gold mineralization was encountered in the Quiver target which requires and warrants additional follow up drilling.

Twelve reverse circulation drillholes were completed in Blackrock Silver's Silver Cloud project between November 10th and December 19, 2020. A total of 3,774 metres (12,381 feet) was drilled within three main targets on the Company's claim block in the historical Silver Cloud Mercury District. A Boart Longyear track reverse circulation drill rig was utilized.

This drill program was designed to test multiple target areas through the 45 square kilometre project including Northwest Canyon, Northeast Veins area that lays directly adjacent to Hecla's Hollister Mine (Ag, Au), and the Quiver area in the northwest portion of the project area. Targets consisted mainly of testing surface exposures of banded chalcedony veins. These veins have never been drill tested before.

The 1650 metre RL (5,500-foot elevation) was the main target horizon because that horizon hosts high-grade ore shoots at the Midas and Hollister mines of which Silver Cloud is on-trend. Other targets were geophysical gravity anomalies that were defined in early 2020.

Andrew Pollard, President & CEO commented, "The purpose of this program was to test primarily new prospective areas throughout this expansive, target-rich property, with the aim to provide us with the crucial data to refine a focused campaign on prioritized areas. The bulk of this drill program was designed to target the newly delineated NE Veins area of the property that sits directly adjacent to Hecla's Hollister vein system, where 8 veins had been mapped outcropping at surface, atop a large geophysical and geochem anomaly. Drilling revealed the volcanic rock package in this previously undrilled area was significantly thicker than modelled, and due to the limited range of the track-mounted RC rig, we were unable to hit the targeted structures within the sediment rocks beneath the volcanics. This area remains highly prospective and has yet to be truly tested. At our Quiver target, the Company is extremely encouraged by the wide swaths of good grade gold encountered along the eastern margin of what is projected to be the Silver Cloud graben, that shares many similar structural characteristics of the nearby Midas mine, of which this area lines up directly on trend. The recent discovery announced by Hecla on their Green Racer Sinter target (see Hecla Mining news release February 18, 2021), two miles east of Midas highlights the prospectivity and multi-ounce grade potential of which the Northern Nevada Rift is renowned."

Table 1: Summary of significant Au and Ag assay results using a 0.20 gram per tonne Au cut-off grade

HOLE_ID Target Area From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Ag g/t SBR20-007 NW Canyon 213.4 214.9 1.5 0.288 1.490 SBR20-007 NW Canyon 336.8 338.3 1.5 0.209 0.940 SBR20-007 NW Canyon 367.3 368.8 1.5 0.378 1.540 SBR20-007 NW Canyon 376.4 378.0 1.5 0.219 0.620 SBR20-007 NW Canyon 382.5 384.0 1.5 0.224 1.040 SBR20-007 NW Canyon 393.2 396.2 3.0 0.214 3.245 SBR20-007 NW Canyon 397.8 399.3 1.5 0.261 1.520 SBR20-007 NW Canyon 402.3 403.9 1.5 0.215 1.770 SBR20-007 NW Canyon 410.0 411.5 1.5 0.280 1.290 SBR20-007 NW Canyon 420.6 423.7 3.0 0.258 4.580 SBR20-007 NW Canyon 426.7 431.3 4.6 0.334 4.320 SBR20-008 Wild Cat NSV SBR20-009 NE Veins NSV SBR20-010 NE Veins NSV SBR20-011 NE Veins NSV SBR20-012 NE Veins NSV SBR20-013 NE Veins NSV SBR20-014 NE Veins NSV SBR20-015 NE Veins NSV SBR20-016 Quiver NSV SBR20-017 Quiver 170.7 173.7 3.0 0.229 0.165 SBR20-017 Quiver 199.6 214.9 15.2 0.222 0.796 SBR20-018 Quiver 221.0 222.5 1.5 0.202 0.100

True thickness unknown. NSV = No Significant Values

NW CANYON

Drillhole SBR20-007 was completed in the NW Canyon target. The drillhole was oriented to explore for the western extension of a mineralized east-west vein system previously intersected in drillholes SBR19-002 and SBR19-003. SBR20-007 intersected a significant amount of gold mineralization suggesting the east-west zone continues, but the higher grade may be off set along a fault. SBR20-007 did not intersect the rhyolite porphyry which also suggests it is off set along the fault. Past drilling shows higher grade gold is along the margin of the porphyry.

NE VEINS

Eight drillholes were completed in the NE Veins target; however, none of the drillholes cut the volcanic-sediment unconformity which is host to the Hollister mineralization located 3 kilometre to the east. As a result, the initial target has not been tested and follow up work is required to understand the full potential of the target area.

QUIVER

Three drillholes were completed in the Quiver target. Drillhole SBR20-017 intersected a significant thickness of gold mineralization immediately adjacent to a major NNW fault system which was defined in the gravity data and may be the eastern margin of the Silver Cloud graben.

Hecla's recent work at Midas shows immense potential in a similar geologic setting. Based on these positive results, additional exploration work is warranted.

HOLE ID UTM NAD27 E UTM NAD27 N ELEV M TD M Azimuth Dip SBR20-007 529934.0 4544433.0 1713.6 432.8 338.3 -65.4 SBR20-008 530990.0 4546776.0 1772.4 402.3 246.7 -89.3 SBR20-009 531806.0 4549007.0 1803.8 320.0 51.6 -61.3 SBR20-010 532188.0 4548990.0 1799.5 274.3 200.3 -46.8 SBR20-011 532188.0 4548990.0 1799.5 274.3 199.9 -65.9 SBR20-012 532448.0 4548955.0 1736.0 350.5 237.3 -71.3 SBR20-013 532169.0 4549359.0 1771.2 320.0 88.5 -60.6 SBR20-014 532529.0 4549478.0 1777.0 167.6 359.6 -61.2 SBR20-015 553002.0 4550275.0 1782.5 243.8 264.0 -61.5 SBR20-016 528285.0 4549236.0 1716.9 448.4 215.9 -55.8 SBR20-017 528068.0 4549412.0 1694.7 257.6 244.9 -71.5 SBR20-018 527814.0 4548465.0 1686.2 281.9 54.9 -65.3





Drillhole Location Map Silver Cloud Project

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/78788_69abc759c45d7b9b_002full.jpg

All sampling is conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists, and a strict chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility is implemented and monitored. The reverse circulation samples are hauled from the project site to a secure and fenced facility in Battle Mountain, Nevada, where they are loaded on to American Assay Laboratory's (AAL) flat-bed truck and delivered to AAL's facility in Sparks, Nevada. A sample submittal sheet is delivered to AAL personnel who organize and process the sample intervals pursuant to the Company's instructions.

The reverse circulation and QA/QC samples are crushed and pulverized, then the pulverized material is digested and analyzed for Au using fire assay fusion and an Induced Coupled Plasma (ICP) finish on a 30-gram assay split. Silver is determined using five-acid digestion and ICP analysis. Over limits for gold and silver are determined using a gravimetric finish. Data verification of the assay and analytical results are completed to ensure accurate and verifiable results. Blackrock personnel insert a blind prep blank, lab blank or a certified standard approximately every 15th to 20th sample.

Blackrock's exploration activities at the Silver Cloud Project are being conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock Silver Corp. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Blackrock is a junior silver-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along on the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements concern the Company's strategic plans, completion and exercise of the Tonopah option agreement, timing and expectations for the Company's exploration and drilling programs, estimates of mineralization from drilling, geological information projected from sampling results and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing, and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; and the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors including the ability of the Company to complete the Tonopah lease option, the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data, and general market and industry conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

