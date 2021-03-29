Cache Exploration Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire The Marmot Precious Metals Project in Golden Triangle, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, March 29, 2021 - Cache Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Cache") (TSXV: CAY) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the definitive agreement to acquire a 100% option on the Marmot Precious Metals Project ("Marmot" the "Property" or the "Project") located in the Golden Triangle British Columbia, Canada and held by Granby Gold Corp ("Granby"), an arms-length private company.

CEO of Cache Exploration Inc., Jack Bal states "Minerals explorers are piling up into British Columbia's Golden Trangle, with serveral companies showing massive discovery potential.The Marmot project covers over 4000 hectares and has over 10 minfile references, including the past producer Montana (Ag, Au, Cu, Pb, Zn) mine. The Company will mobilize a work program as soon as the weather allows. We are very excited to be involved in such a promising project"

The terms of the agreement with Granby is subject to any required regulatory and third-party approvals. The terms of the agreement are as follows:

Date Cash Payment Share Insurance Expenditures On execution of the Definitive Agreement $15,000 1,000,000 Nil On or before first anniversary of the Definitive Agreement Nil 1,500,000 $400,000 On or before second anniversary of the Definitive Agreement Nil 2,500,000 $500,000 On or before third anniversary of the Definitive Agreement Nil 3,000,000 $500,000 On or before fourth anniversary of the Definitive Agreement Nil Nil $600,000

Granby will retain a 2% royalty with the Company retaining the right to acquire 50% of the Royalty (equal to a 1% net smelter return royalty) for a cash payment of $1,000,000.

Marmot Overview

The 4049 hectare Project is located roughly six kilometers from the town of Stewart, British Columbia in the southeast part of a mineral-rich belt of Stikine terrane rocks that lies along the eastern flank of the Coast Mountains. The belt lies between the Iskut and Kitsault-Anyox areas and is centred on the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

Both the Unuk River and Salmon River Members of the Lower to MiddIe Jurassic Hazelton Group are present on the Property. Voluminous resistant volcanic and associated volcaniclastic strata predominate in the area. The youngest volcanic members are bimodal, consisting mainly of basalt and rhyolite. Middle to Upper Jurassic Bowser Lake Group clastic rocks that conformably overlie the Hazelton Group may also be present.

The Eskay Creek mine of Skeena Resources Ltd. (formerly of Barrick Gold Corporation) is an extremely rich and profitable Au-Ag deposit near the northern end of the belt. The Eskay Creek deposit is interpreted to have formed in an environment transitional between subaqueous hot springs and exhalative volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS), and the geologic setting for the deposits similar to that of the Property. 'Transitional' Eskay Creek-type deposits are models for exploration on the Property.

The regional metallogenic picture of the Iskut-Anyox belt suggests that potential also exists on the Property for the occurrence of other mineralization types. These include more typical VMS mineralization, possible 'transitional-type' mineralization variously interpreted as veins or exhalative, both Ag-rich, precious and base metal veins, porphyry-related and shear-hosted mineralization.

Four mineral showings, four prospects, and one past-producer are located within the survey area (MinFile records).

Known Mineral Occurrences Within the Granby Gold Claims (Minfile, 2019)



Name NTS Location* MinFile Reference Scale Commodities Deposit Types Glacier Girl** 103P13W 55 o 52' 40" N

129o 52' 42" W 103P 240 Showing Ag, Au, Cu I05:Polymetallic veins

Ag-Pb- Zn+/-Au Patricia 103P13W 55 o 51' 39" N

129o 55' 42" W 103P 101 Showing Au, Zn, Pb I05:Polymetallic veins

Ag-Pb- Zn+/-Au Marmot Engineer 103P13W 55 o 50' 21" N

129o 53' 17" W 103P 103 Showing Zn, Pb, Cu, Sb I05:Polymetallic veins

Ag-Pb- Zn+/-Au Prince George 103P13W 55 o 50' 05" N

129o 53' 21" W 103P 107 Showing Zn, Ag, Pb, Cu, Ag I05:Polymetallic veins

Ag-Pb- Zn+/-Au Washington 103P13W 55 o 50' 00" N

129o 52' 50" W 103P 104 Showing Ag, Pb, Zn I05:Polymetallic veins

Ag-Pb- Zn+/-Au Fraser 103P13W 55 o 53' 00" N

129o 55' 50" W 103P 097 Prospect Au, Ag, Cu, Pb, Zn I05:Polymetallic veins

Ag-Pb- Zn+/-Au North Fork 103P13W 55 o 52' 53" N

129o 55' 09" W 103P 098 Prospect Ag, Pb, Zn I05:Polymetallic veins

Ag-Pb- Zn+/-Au Marmot Metals 103P13W 55 o 50' 55" N

129o 53' 32" W 103P 102 Prospect Z, Ag, AU, Pb I05:Polymetallic veins

Ag-Pb- Zn+/-Au High Grade 103P13W 55 o 49' 17" N

129o 52' 16" W 103P 105 Prospect Au, Ag, Cu, Pb, Zn I05:Polymetallic veins

Ag-Pb- Zn+/-Au Montana 103P13W 55 o 51' 08" N

129o 54' 41" W 103P 129 Past Producer Ag, Au, Cu, Pb, Zn I05:Polymetallic veins

Ag-Pb- Zn+/-Au *Note that MinFile coordinates are reportedly within 500m location accuracy

** Covered by the airborne geophysical survey but located outside of the mineral tenements

A helicopter-borne magnetics and radiometrics survey was flown over the mineral tenements during September 2018 by Granby. The objective was the interpretation of the airborne geophysical data to identify targets with response indicative of VMS style mineralization. The geophysical signature of the known occurrences was used as an analogue for identification of new targets. The geophysical survey covered an area of approximately 30.6km2 on flight lines oriented at 040° azimuth at 100m intervals, and orthogonal control lines at 1000m intervals, for a total of 337 line-kilometres.

Two magnetic targets are of particular interest, as they are within the prospective Hazelton Group mixed volcanics and sedimentary sequence, and display a strong, isolated magnetic signature. What distinguishes these two targets is the relatively low Koenigsberger ratio indicative of low magnetic remanence, which suggests a different age of emplacement or subsequent alteration. One pair of spatially related potassium and magnetic anomalies fits the classical VMS geophysical exploration model (M-02 and K-05) and is specifically recommended for further work. Other isolated and discordant potassium anomalies are generally recommended for ground truthing.

Qualified Person

Mr. Locke Goldsmith, P. Geo is a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Goldsmith has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release pertaining to the Marmot Project.

About Cache Exploration

Cache is a gold focused Company that holds and operates the Kiyuk Lake Property which covers 590km2 in SW Nunavut: the project features a number of gold bearing prospects including 2017 identification of 8m of 26.4 g/t gold at the Rusty Zone and extensive mineralization at East Gold Point with 64 m at 1.5 g/t gold and 10 m at 6.5 g/t gold. Extensive surficial float evidence indicates a series of high-interest gold systems (see www.cacheexploration.com/CAY-NR-10-26-17 to view plan maps of Rusty Zone and East Gold Point, section showing select KI17-004 and -005 drill results and Maps of rock and till sampling results).

Drilling has discovered multiple gold intercepts over 1 g/t Au in five discrete mineralized zones Rusty, Gold Point, East Gold Point, Cobalt and Amundsen. Significant expansion possible with five new target areas identified and ready for drilling. Exploration at Kiyuk Lake takes place in winter-spring (February - May) and summer-fall (June-October).

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Cache Exploration Inc.

Jack Bal

President and Chief Executive Officer

