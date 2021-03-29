Aurcrest Gold Receives Drilling Permit and Begins Drill Mobilization to Ranger Lake Gold Property

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 - AurCrest Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "AurCrest") (TSXV:AGO) is pleased to announce that the Company has received permitting for the initial phase of the Ranger Lake drill project and is mobilizing equipment to the Ranger Lake Gold Property.

Phase I drilling is designed to test several areas that are coincident with overlapping geologic inference, AI-target modeling, and SGH(soil gas hydrocarbon) results. "We have three technologically independent exploration models all pointing to one area." said Amber McIntosh, Consulting Economic Geologist. "That is rare in the industry."

A preliminary 600 meter drill program will focus on three drill holes to delineate a potential greenfield gold anomaly within the municipal boundary of Red Lake, Ontario, approximately 10 km east of Evolution Gold Mines Ltd.s' Campbell Mill Complex.

"With the recent closing of our flow-through financing, AurCrest is well-capitalized to undertake our preliminary Ranger Lake Gold Property drill program. As announced previously, our Team has identified several high-priority exploration projects and is eager to test the guidance of our Windfall AI and Activation Laboratories soil SGH interpretations." stated Christopher Angeconeb, President & CEO. "The positive demonstration of leading-edge exploration technologies at our Ranger Lake Gold Property has the opportunity to add a new driver for the economic landscape of the local First Nations communities, local municipalities, and ultimately the people that make this area their home."

The Company closed a brokered flow-through placement (see press release date March 24, 2021) for $999,999.90CDN to fund this drill program, as well as other near-term exploration on the Ranger Lake Gold Property.

