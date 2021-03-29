Long-Term Director of Bear Creek Mining Passes Away

Vancouver, March 29, 2021 - The Board of Directors of Bear Creek Mining Corp. (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces with great sadness that Mr. Frank Tweddle, a director of the Company, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on March 27, 2021. Mr. Tweddle served as an independent director of the Company since December 2010 and over the past decade brought his unique perspective and intimate knowledge of the Peruvian mining and metals trading industries to Bear Creek's Board and its committees.

In addition to his contributions to the Company as a director, Frank was a friend and colleague to many at Bear Creek, including Tony Hawkshaw, President and CEO of the Company, who states, "Too infrequently during our lifetimes do we meet or get to know someone truly noble - a person with high ideals, moral qualities and an inherent greatness of character. Frank was a noble person. We at Bear Creek were fortunate to have known and worked with him. Those of us who were friends with Frank admired his character, but also had the pleasure of enjoying his companionship. His boundless enthusiasm, sense of humour and appreciation for the joys of life will be missed. The memories he leaves us with are his final gift and for that we thank him one last time."

The Board joins all at Bear Creek in thanking the late Mr. Tweddle for his invaluable contribution to the Company during his tenure of service and expresses the deepest condolences to his family, including his brother, Mr. Paul Tweddle who serves as Bear Creek's Chief Financial Officer.

