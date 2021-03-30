Aurelius Minerals Intersects Near Surface Gold Mineralization at Aureus West - 32.2 Metres grading 2.85 g/t Gold and 20.3 Metres of 3.93 g/t Gold

Toronto, March 30, 2021 - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (OTCQB: AURQF) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") is pleased to announce assay results from three additional holes at its Aureus West Gold Project located in Nova Scotia, Canada. The Aureus West project contains an inferred mineral resource of 269,000 tonnes ("t") grading 6.1 grams per tonne ("g/t") for a total of 53,200 oz of gold (see Table 1). Holes AW-20-004, AW-20-005 and AW-20-006 are from pad 2, which is approximately 45 metres ("m") east of pad 1 (See January 28, 2021 press release) along the gold trend. All holes intersected significant gold mineralization near surface and new gold horizons were identified to a depth of 504m below surface. The drilling identified mineralization both above, and well below, the existing inferred mineral resource which extends to a depth of approximately 150m. The Aureus West Gold Project is located approximately one kilometre ("km") south of the Aureus East Gold Project. Ten holes were completed, totaling approximately 4,600m, in the 2020 drilling program. Assays for holes AW-20-004 and AW-20-005, and partial assays for hole AW-20-006, are reported here.

Highlights:

Intersected broad intervals of near surface gold mineralization with strong mineral tenors; AW-20-005: 32.2 m grading 2.85 g/t gold; and AW-20-006: 20.3m grading 3.93 g/t gold;

Established mineralization outside of the current inferred mineral resource along strike and at depth; gold mineralization intersected above and below the current inferred mineral resource; the gold system is open in both directions along approximately 6km of strike, from the Harrigan-Cove fault in the east, to historical trenching evidencing visible gold, located 5.4km to the west from the 2020 drill program; and, the system has been proven to a depth of over 500m, where it remains open.



Mark N.J. Ashcroft, P.Eng, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurelius said, "We are very pleased with these new results from our Phase 1 drilling program at the Aureus West Gold Project. We continue to see extensive mineralization outside of the existing inferred mineral resource. A robust gold system, both long and deep, is emerging and we see substantial opportunity to grow and update the inferred mineral resource going forward. The mineralized horizons demonstrate a combination of both high-grade mineralization and sediment hosted mineralization providing a clear path to resource growth along a near 6 km gold trend."





Figure 1: Plan view of Aureus West and Aureus East properties.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/78872_33f12942940dfa38_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Aureus West Long Section, looking north. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resources estimated will be converted into Mineral Reserves. Inferred Mineral Resources are based on limited drilling which suggests the greatest uncertainty for a resource estimate and geological continuity is only implied.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/78872_33f12942940dfa38_003full.jpg





Figure 3: Cross Section of Pad 2, looking west.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/78872_33f12942940dfa38_004full.jpg





Figure 4: A representative sample of core showing visible gold in Hole AW-20-006 from 15.3m which intersected 0.9m @ 55.3 g/t gold

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/78872_33f12942940dfa38_005full.jpg

The Aureus West gold exploration program is focused on growing the inferred mineral resource reported in the "Technical Report on the Aureus West Gold Property" dated November 4, 2020, prepared by Greg Mosher, P.Geo., M.Sc. Applied, of Global Mineral Resource Services and filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Aureus West technical report is also available on the Company's website at www.aureliusminerals.com.

Table 1. Aureus West Inferred Mineral Resources

Aureus West Resource Summary Cut-off 2 g/t Au Classification Au Capped g/t Tonnes Troy Ounces Inferred 6.1 269,800 53,200

Planned dilution, at a 0.5m minimum mining width, was included. Neither unplanned dilution nor mining losses were incorporated. Block cut-off = 2 g/t. SG = 2.65. Capping grade: 100 g/t. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resources estimated will be converted into Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resource tonnage and contained metal have been rounded to reflect the accuracy of the estimate, and numbers may not add due to rounding. The effective date of this resource estimate is November 4, 2020.

The Company retained Global Mineral Resource Services in 2020 to prepare and address the technical report to Aurelius, based on historical work and the technical report previously filed by a prior owner of the Property. Other than updates to reflect Aurelius' acquisition of the Property and non-material clerical changes, the content of the technical report is consistent with the technical report filed by a prior owner on SEDAR.

The inferred mineral resource occurs in stacked quartz veins which follow the geometry of the folded host rocks. The gold mineralization tends to exhibit thicker intersections along the fold axis of the anticlines. The system extends approximately 6 km in an east-west direction and is replicated in a series of horizons to depth. To date the Company has confirmed that these horizons continue to a depth of at least 500m where the system remains open. Historical drilling indicates that the Aureus West gold mineralization continues for over 1.9 km toward the west, and historical surface trenches evidence visible gold approximately 5.8 km along strike to the south-west of the 2020 drilling program. The eastern margin of the gold mineralization is constrained by the Harrigan-Cove fault, a significant regional structure. From the Aureus West gold trend, the Harrigan-Cove fault extends to the northwest and separates the Aureus West and East gold systems, which are offset by an approximate 1 km displacement.

Table 2. Gold intersections from Aureus West Pad 2

Drillhole From To Length

(m) Au

g/t Notes AW-20-004 8.0 659.0 651.0 0.22 Entire Hole AW-20-004 12.0 198.3 186.3 0.45

AW-20-004 14.7 15.2 0.5 2.69

AW-20-004 37.5 39.4 1.9 4.86

including 38.1 38.7 0.6 13.5

AW-20-004 58.0 59.0 1.0 1.07

AW-20-004 69.1 70.3 1.2 15.5

AW-20-004 84.6 86.7 2.1 1.32

AW-20-004 89.8 91.0 1.2 2.01

AW-20-004 110.0 111.0 1.0 0.82

AW-20-004 114.0 115.0 1.0 0.63

AW-20-004 123.6 125.0 1.4 1.62

AW-20-004 134.0 136.7 2.7 1.24

AW-20-004 142.7 144.6 2.0 0.58

AW-20-004 150.6 151.4 0.9 2.34

AW-20-004 173.0 175.6 2.6 1.96

AW-20-004 193.7 198.3 4.6 3.99

including 193.7 196.0 2.3 7.65

including 195.5 196.0 0.5 30.7

AW-20-004 278.8 505.5 226.7 0.23

AW-20-004 279.4 280.7 1.3 0.71

AW-20-004 301.0 307.0 6.0 1.19

including 306.0 307.0 1.0 4.55

AW-20-004 351.2 351.8 0.6 3.55

AW-20-004 354.5 360.4 5.9 0.61

AW-20-004 368.5 371.0 2.5 0.92

AW-20-004 386.4 387.0 0.6 1.35

AW-20-004 428.7 429.3 0.6 2.58

AW-20-004 431.7 432.2 0.6 1.03

AW-20-004 462.7 463.9 1.2 1.19

AW-20-004 480.9 503.7 22.8 0.61

including 489.0 503.7 14.7 0.83

including 503.0 503.7 0.7 7.04













AW-20-005 3.8 395.0 391.3 0.4 Entire Hole AW-20-005 11.8 43.9 32.2 2.85

including 12.8 14.2 1.4 3.82

including 28.8 31.6 2.8 27.1

including 29.4 30.3 0.9 82

including 41.8 43.0 1.2 4.15

including 41.8 42.3 0.5 9.22

AW-20-005 69.3 71.0 1.7 0.51

AW-20-005 72.0 73.0 1.0 6.44

AW-20-005 106.0 107.0 1.0 0.68

AW-20-005 113.9 114.5 0.7 6.08

AW-20-005 140.6 141.5 0.9 3.82

AW-20-005 148.0 149.0 1.0 1.47

AW-20-005 164.0 165.0 1.0 7.46

AW-20-005 188.3 227.0 38.7 0.42

including 195.0 196.0 1.0 1.41

including 217.6 219.7 2.1 3.42

including 218.2 219.0 0.9 7.45

AW-20-005 280.6 281.3 0.7 1.64

AW-20-005 289.5 291.0 1.6 0.66

AW-20-005 311.9 312.5 0.6 1.39

AW-20-005 394.2 395.0 0.9 0.89













AW-20-006 14.6 15.5 0.9 55.1

AW-20-006 30.5 50.8 20.3 3.93

including 30.5 31.7 1.2 64.6

including 30.5 31.1 0.6 123

AW-20-006 73.5 77.5 4.0 0.94

AW-20-006 79.3 207.5 assays pending AW-20-006 207.5 208.5 1.0 1.16

AW-20-006 218.0 218.6 0.6 1.18

AW-20-006 228.8 242.6 13.8 0.51

including 229.4 231.0 1.6 1.59

including 242.0 242.6 0.6 2.46

AW-20-006 256.0 257.0 1.0 0.58

AW-20-006 310.0 319.5 9.5 0.56

including 317.2 318.5 1.4 1.52



Gold grades in the table above are not capped and intervals may not represent true widths.

Table 3. Hole location, final depth and orientation for reported holes

Drillhole ID Easting Northing Length (m) Azimuth Dip Notes AW-20-004 547,921 4,978,865 659 175 -80.5 Aureus West Pad 2 AW-20-005 547,921 4,978,864 395 175 -77 Aureus West Pad 2 AW-20-006 547,918 4,978,863 389 120 -70 Aureus West Pad 2

Covid-19 Precautions

Aurelius has developed and implemented compliant precautions and procedures that are in line with guidelines for the Provinces of Nova Scotia and Ontario. Protocols were put in place to ensure the safety of our employees and contractors, thereby reducing the potential for community contact and spreading of the virus.

Qualified Person and Analytical Procedures

Mr. Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration of Aurelius and the Company's Qualified Person as defined by Ni 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

Individual drill core samples are labeled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags and then shipped by courier for analyses to ALS Geochemistry, Moncton, New Brunswick. Sample preparation occurs at ALS in Moncton where samples are weighed, dried, crushing one kilogram to 70 percent less than two millimeters and then pulverized to create a one-kilogram sample with 85 percent less than seventy-five microns. Potential high-grade gold samples are sent for metallic screen fire assay and remaining material is assayed for 50-gram fire assay and samples grading more than 100 parts per million have a gravimetric finish performed. When visible gold is encountered the company samples both halves of the core. The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed. The Company inserted control samples (accredited gold standards, blanks and duplicates) at least every 20 samples and monitors the control samples inserted by ALS.

Corporate Update

Aurelius is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. to handle its investor relations activities.

"We are pleased to announce that we have selected Renmark to reinforce Aurelius' profile in the financial community and enhance the visibility of our company. We chose Renmark because its standards and methodologies fit best with the message that we wish to communicate to the investing public," noted Mark N.J. Ashcroft.

In consideration of the services to be provided, the monthly fees incurred by Aurelius will be a cash consideration of up to $8,000, starting April 1, 2021 for a period of six months ending on September 30, 2021 and monthly thereafter.

Renmark Financial Communications does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Aurelius or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Aurelius

Aurelius is a well-positioned gold exploration company focused on advancing its Aureus Gold Properties, including Aureus East and West, the Tangier Gold Project and the Forest Hill Gold Project located in Nova Scotia.

Aurelius is also focused on advancing two district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada, one of the world's most prolific mining districts: the 968-hectare Mikwam Property, in the Burntbush area on the Casa Berardi trend and the 12,425-hectare Lipton Property, on the Lower Detour Trend.

The Company has a management team experienced in all facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry who will be considering additional acquisitions of advanced staged opportunities in proven mining districts.

