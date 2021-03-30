Midland Provides Exploration Update for Its Detour Quebec Gold Project in Partnership With Probe Metals

MONTREAL, March 30, 2021 - Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland") (TSX-V: MD), in partnership with Probe Metals Inc. ("Probe"), is pleased to provide an update for its 2021 exploration programs on the Detour Quebec Project (the "Project") located east of the Detour Lake Mine, Ontario (Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.) and south of the Fenelon Gold Project, Quebec (Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd.).



This Project in partnership with Probe includes the La Peltrie Option project (100 % Midland) and the Gaudet-Fenelon Joint-Venture (50 % Midland and 50 % Probe). Together, these two projects cover about 70 kilometres of favorable structures in the Detour Trend.

Highlights:

Regional Geochemical programs have identified numerous high-priority gold and gold-copper targets for detailed follow-up in 2021.

Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysical surveys south of Fenelon/Tabasco area have outlined priority drill targets, survey area now being expanded to cover new geochemical anomalies.

Additional geophysical programs have commenced.

Drill program is planned over the next months.

In 2020, regional-scale airborne geophysical and surface geochemical surveys were completed across the entire 70-kilometre strike length of the Project, representing the first district-scale exploration program to have been carried out. The surveys were very successful in identifying numerous high-priority gold anomalies throughout the claim blocks. Several targets have already been selected for the first phase of follow-up exploration, which is designed to generate drill targets for the 2021 drilling program. Exploration programs have already commenced and include new ground geophysical surveys and expansion of the geophysical grid in the Gaudet-Fenelon JV area, as well as more detailed surface geochemical sampling to better define other gold anomalies for 2022 exploration programs. Drilling has been allocated for the Project over the next 12 to 18 months, which is expected to commence in late Spring/Early Summer.

Regional Exploration Surveys

During the 2020 exploration program, Probe and Midland completed a Project-wide, high-resolution airborne magnetic survey totalling about 2,000 km and designed to assist in geological mapping and delineating possible gold structures. An IP grid totalling 43 km was completed south of Fenelon and a regional-scale surface geochemical program aiming to identify anomalous areas of gold was also completed. On La Peltrie project, over 405 biogeochemical samples were taken while on the Gaudet-Fenelon JV, a total of 350 biogeochemical samples and 82 MMI samples were collected which outlined several gold and gold-copper anomalies.

2021 Exploration Program

Field work has already commenced on the 2021 exploration program, which includes more detailed surface geochemical sampling in the gold-anomalous areas that were identified as well as IP ground geophysical surveys to generate drill targets associated with the gold anomalies. To date, up to 12 drill targets have been identified on the Gaudet-Fenelon JV. Those targets have been selected for the 2021 summer drill campaign. On La Peltrie, 4 drill targets have been identified for the 2022 winter drilling campaign. All of these targets show exceptionally high responses for gold in surficial biogeochemical sampling and fall along either the lower Detour Deformation Zone, as identified in the airborne magnetic survey, or along south-trending structures in the Gaudet-Fenelon JV area. An existing IP survey at Gaudet Fenelon, completed in 2020, has identified numerous drill targets, and is being expanded due to additional gold anomalies identified in the surficial sampling program.

Cautionary statement:

Mineralization occurring at Detour Lake mine and Fenelon/Tabasco is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be found on La Peltrie and Gaudet/Fenelon JV held by Midland/Probe described in this press release.

About Probe

Probe Metals Inc. is a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is committed to discovering and developing high-quality gold projects, including its key asset the Val-d'Or East Gold Project, Quebec. The Company is well-funded and controls a strategic land package of approximately 1,000-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Quebec. The Company was formed as a result of the sale of Probe Mines Limited to Goldcorp Inc. in March 2015. Newmont Corporation currently owns approximately 11.6% of the Company.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Probe Metals Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., BHP Canada Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, SOQUEM INC., Osisko Development Corp., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was prepared by Mario Masson. P.Geo., VP Exploration for Midland and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, who also approved the technical content of this press release.

