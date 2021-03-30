Northern Shield Increases Land Position at Root & Cellar Gold Project, Newfoundland, Based on Recent High-Grade Gold-Silver Discoveries

OTTAWA, March 30, 2021 - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRN) is pleased to provide an update on the Root & Cellar Gold-Silver Property (the "Property") in Newfoundland. The Company can earn a 100% interest in the Property which is being explored for epithermal gold-silver mineralization.

The Company has increased the size of Root & Cellar Gold-Silver Property through staking from 30 square kilometres (when it acquired an option on the Property in 2019) to over 224 square kilometres (Figure 1), spread over three claim blocks. Approximately 50% of the total claims are owned 100% by Northern Shield, the remainder are subject to the Root & Cellar Option Agreement (press release May 19, 2020). In total, the claims cover a 30 kilometre strike-length of a district scale structure that hosts the Drop Zone with up to 45 g/t Au and 1,360 g/t Ag, (see press release May 21, 2019), the recently discovered Windfall Zone with up to 17 g/t Au and 53 g/t Ag, (see press release January 30, 2021) and the Braxton-Bradley Showing with up to 2.3 g/t Au and 137 g/t Ag, 1.9% Zn and 1.7% Cu (see press release May 21, 2019). Two additional parallel structures, totalling a further 25 kilometres, that host gold anomalous till and lake sediment samples previously collected as part of government surveys, were also staked.

"The driving force behind this significant increase in the Property was the continued discovery of high-grade gold and silver within the Property based on last years fieldwork, in particular the discovery at Windfall. The Windfall mineralization is related to an ENE trending fault zone and is exposed over a 200 metre thickness at this point. The Drop Zone and Braxton-Bradley showings are located along the same structure and have similar geochemical signatures. Many of the gold anomalous soil samples collected by Northern Shield last year, also fall along these structures (Figure 2). It is quite clear from our own soil samples and from the prospector's past work following up on regional, government collected till samples, that gold anomalous soil and till samples are generally a reliable indicator of nearby gold in bedrock."

Ian Bliss - President & CEO

Line-cutters will be mobilized next week to the Property to prepare a grid for ground geophysics (Spectral IP/Resistivity) which is anticipated to commence at the end of April. If snow melt allows, prospecting will also commence along the structure within the new claims and to follow up on distinct gold soil anomalies along the structure within the original Property boundary.

Shot Rock

The fourth hole is underway at Shot Rock with the program approximately halfway through the planned meterage.

The press release was reviewed by Christine Vaillancourt, P. Geo., the Company's Chief Geologist and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company focused on generating high-quality exploration programs with experience in many geological terranes. It is known as a leader in executing grass roots exploration programs using a model driven approach. Seabourne Resources Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northern Shield focussing on epithermal gold and related deposits in Atlantic Canada.



