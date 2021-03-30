Bitterroot Resources Confirms High Nickel Grades in Semi-Massive Sulphide Mineralization

VANCOUVER, March 30, 2021 - Bitterroot Resources Ltd. (TSXV:BTT) has received assays for hole LM 21-07 at its LM Project in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The assays confirm that semi-massive sulphides intersected in hole LM 21-07 are enriched in nickel and copper, as previously modelled. The mineralized interval consists of an estimated true thickness of 3.50 metres containing 0.71 metres of semi-massive sulphides grading 5.16% nickel and 1.18% copper, overlain by an estimated true thickness of 2.79 metres of disseminated sulphide mineralization grading 0.78% nickel and 0.83% copper.

LM 21-07: Estimated True Thickness of Mineralized Intervals

Interval (m) Rock Type Ni (%) Cu (%) Au + PGM (ppm) 2.79 Upper Disseminated Mineralization - Est. True Thickness 0.78 0.83 0.25 0.71 Semi-Massive Sulphide - Est. True Thickness 5.16 1.18 0.82 3.50 TOTAL TRUE THICKNESS 1.67 0.90 0.36



LM 21-07: Details of Mineralized Intervals

From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Rock Type Ni (%) Cu

(%) Au + PGM

(ppm) 270.07 272.19 2.12 Peridotite 0.54 0.74 0.24 272.19 272.27 0.08 Massive sulphide clast* 7.13 7.91 0.63 272.27 273.00 0.73 Peridotite 0.75 0.32 0.22 273.00 273.75 0.75 Semi-Massive Sulphide 5.16 1.18 0.82 *included in disseminated mineralized interval

LM 21-07: Summary of Mineralized Interval From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Rock Type Ni (%) Cu (%) Au + PGM (ppm) 270.07 273.00 2.93 Upper Disseminated

Mineralization 0.78 0.83 0.25 273.00 273.75 0.75 Semi-Massive Sulphide 5.16 1.18 0.82



Highlights of the assays from LM 21-07 include;

The high-grade nickel (5.1%) and copper (1.18%) in semi-massive sulphides confirms the previously-modelled high metal tenor of massive sulphide mineralization in the system,

A clast of massive sulphide within the disseminated mineralized interval contains extremely high nickel (7.13%) and copper (7.91%) grades. This "rip-up" clast was transported along the conduit by magmatic processes, suggesting the presence of a nearby body of high-grade, copper-nickel rich massive sulphide,

The nickel and copper grade of the disseminated mineralization in hole LM 21-07 is 34% higher than the grade of the disseminated mineralization intersected in hole LM 20-01,

The increasing grades and sulphide content of LM 21-07 compared to mineralization in LM 20-01 and LM 21-10 provides a vector to potential areas of higher-grade massive sulphides within the sub-horizontal base or "keel" of the LM magma conduit, (see BTT news releases dated Aug 24, 2020 and March 24, 2021),

Drilling and detailed ground magnetic surveys support the premise that the LM magma conduit continues onto lands controlled by Bitterroot under a recently signed minerals lease and a Memorandum of Understanding.

Hole LM 21-09 is currently being re-entered. The other four holes drilled this winter (LM 21-05, 06, 08 and 11) exited the intrusion above the mineralized zones, but have helped define the geometry of the LM magma conduit. All of the mineralized intervals drilled so far occur within approximately 10 metres elevation of each other, along the developing sub-horizontal keel of the LM magma conduit. Drilling will end shortly and is expected to resume in late May, to test the conduit for thicker accumulations of massive and semi-massive sulphides. The analogy to the nearby Eagle East deposit remains valid.

A new slide presentation, plus several updated 3-dimensional images of the modelled LM intrusion are posted on www.bitterrootresources.com.

Exploration of the LM Project is being funded by Bitterroot Resources Ltd. (51%) and privately-owned joint venture partner Below Exploration Inc. (49%).

Mr. Glenn W. Scott, CPG, is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this release. Mr. Nickolas Dudek, P.Geo, of C.J. Greig & Associates Ltd. is the Qualified Person responsible for the 3-dimensional modelling of the drill hole data.

Quality assurance/Quality control

Bitterroot Resources Ltd. used ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS") for geochemical analyses and assaying. ALS is a global leader in analytical services. The samples were analyzed at ALS's secure, ISO 17025-certified laboratory in North Vancouver, BC, Canada, by 33-element four acid leach and Fire Assay, both with ICP-AES finish.

Analytical quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) confirming the accuracy of the analyses were performed by ALS using twelve (12) standard samples and two (2) blanks.

Core samples were transferred on a daily basis from the drill site to Bitterroot's secure core storage and logging facility. After leaving the drill site, core samples were in the custody of Bitterroot's personnel or in secure storage. The two (2)-inch (5 cm)-diameter NQ-sized drill core was cut with a rock saw. Half of the core was shipped to ALS for sample preparation and analysis and half retained. The samples were tagged, bagged and boxed by Bitterroot personnel and shipped via courier to ALS in North Vancouver, B.C.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Michael S. Carr

Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "it is expected", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. This document contains statements about expected or anticipated future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, regulatory processes and actions, technical issues, new legislation, competitive conditions, the uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, the occurrence of unexpected events and the company's ability to execute and implement its future plans. Actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. For such forward-looking statements, we claim the safe harbour for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Legislation Reform Act of 1995.

SOURCE: Bitterroot Resources Ltd.

