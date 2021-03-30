Geochemical Survey Expands Commander's Pedro Gold Zone, Mexico

Vancouver, March 30, 2021 - Commander Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CMD) ("Commander") is pleased to report results from a soil sampling program completed at the Company's Pedro Gold project in late 2020. The Pedro property is located 100 Km from Torreon, Mexico in the northeastern part of the State of Durango and approximately 30 km west of the town of Mapimi and covers a large multi-kilometre epithermal-style gold target. The wholly owned 1,750 ha property was acquired by Commander in 2016 from Bearing Lithium.

Highlights:

Epithermal gold target measuring 4 km by 1 km defined by gold in soils, rocks and IP geophysics.

716 soil samples collected northwest and east of the original soil grid identify an additional zone measuring 1400 m by 500 m.

Arsenic values indicate a potential buried zone northeast of the main target area coincident with deep chargeability responses.

Permitting initiated for a 9-hole drill program.

The 2020 soil program tightened up the sampling density within the existing grid and expanded the coverage to new areas to the northwest and northeast. Two areas of interest were highlighted by this program. To the northwest a new soil trend some 1400 metres by 500 metres in area was defined by gold greater than 10 ppb and coincident arsenic greater than 75 ppm. Unique to Pedro, this new target area is underlain by Aurora Formation limestone. A second area of interest is a broad area of elevated arsenic to the northeast with values of arsenic greater than 75 ppm. This is interpreted to be possible surface expressions of buried epithermal style gold mineralization beneath a thick cover of alluvium.

About Pedro

The Pedro gold system is outlined at surface by a combined gold (>10 ppb) and arsenic (> 100 ppm) soil anomaly with dimensions of 4000 metres by 1000 metres. Outcrop exposure comprises prominent hematite-stained silica-rich ridges of angular chalcedony fragments and silicified sedimentary rocks within an angular course breccia. The mineralization extends beneath post-mineral volcanic rocks, colluvium (range front fanglomerate) and alluvium to the north and east. The host rock to these breccias is mostly Ahuichila Formation conglomerate.

Historical rock sampling of the exposed zones returned values in rock from background levels to a maximum of 2.3 gpt (58 greater than 0.25 gpt and 11 greater than 1 gpt). IP geophysics outlined the known zones as elevated chargeability zones and identified discreet deep features below the conglomerate.

Results indicate that some surface exposed zones are stratabound along the basal contact of the Ahuichila formation while adjacent zones have a deep vertical expression reflecting possible feeder structures. The newly identified northwest anomaly hosted within the Aurora Formation limestone indicates an additional setting for mineralization.

Rock textures and the local presence of sinter suggest the upper levels of an epithermal system is exposed at surface with potential for bulk mineable heap leach targets. Deeper vertical zones beneath some surface exposures that are interpreted to be deep feeders in the system and where higher grades should be targeted.

Permitting has been initiated for a 9-hole drill program. As a Prospect Generator Commander will seek partners for the project but is ready to sole fund an initial drill test.

QA/QC

Current and historical samples mentioned in this release were prepared and analyzed by ALS Chemex at its labs in Chihuahua, Mexico, and Vancouver, Canada. Soils were analyzed as part of a multi-element inductively coupled argon plasma (ICP) package using aqua regia digestion with over-limit results being reanalyzed with assay procedures using ICP-AES. Gold analyses for rocks were performed on a 30-gram sub-sample by fire assay with an ICP-AES finish.

Robert Cameron, P. Geo. is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has read and takes responsibility for the technical aspects of this release. In addition, Mr. Cameron was also the QP for the previous operator.

About Commander Resources:

Commander Resources is a Canadian focused exploration company that has leveraged its success in exploration through partnerships and sale of properties, while retaining equity and royalty interests. Commander has a portfolio of base and precious metal projects across Canada. Commander also retains royalties from properties that have been partnered, optioned or sold. On behalf of the Board of Directors

