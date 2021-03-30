Kainantu Resources Reports Filing of Fiscal 2020 Results

VANCOUVER, March 30, 2021 - Kainantu Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KRL) ("KRL" or the "Company"), is pleased to report the filing of its annual and fourth quarter results for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2020 ("Results").

It is noted that the Results are for the period ending immediately prior to the closing of the qualifying transaction ("Transaction"), where PLB Capital Corporation ("PLB") acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Kainantu Resources Pte Ltd ("KRPL"). PLB was also renamed Kainantu Resources Ltd., contemporaneous with closing the Transaction.

In accordance with continuous disclosure obligations, the Company has also published the financial accounts for KRPL for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2020.

Subject to obtaining necessary approvals, in due course the Company intends to adopt a December 31, or calendar, year-end for reporting financial results (with quarterly reporting to be adjusted accordingly).

About KRL

KRL is an Asia-Pacific focused gold mining company with two highly prospective gold projects, KRL South and KRL North, in a premier mining region, the high-grade Kainantu gold district of PNG. Both of KRL's projects show potential to host high-grade epithermal and porphyry mineralization, as seen elsewhere in the district. KRL has a highly experienced board and management team with a proven track record of working together in the region; and an established in-country partner.

