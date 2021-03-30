Doubleview Comments on Trade Halt

VANCOUVER, March 30, 2021 - Doubleview Gold Corp. ("Doubleview", the "Company") (TSXV:DBG) would like to clarify the nature of the trade halt. The Tahltan Central Government (the "TCG") announced on March 18, 2021 that it opposes Doubleview's continued operations within Tahltan Territory, where Doubleview's Hat Project operates. Doubleview takes the TCG's recent public comments very seriously and humbly recognizes that the TCG has expressed its opposition to the way in which Doubleview has engaged with the Tahltan Nation to-date. Doubleview continues to seek a positive, collaborative, productive, and mutually beneficial relationship with the Tahltan Nation. Doubleview's intention is to respect the TCG's engagement protocol by entering into a Communications and Engagement Agreement (the "Agreement"). Doubleview has provided a written response to the Agreement and is awaiting a response back from the TCG. Doubleview sees this as a first step towards re-setting its ongoing engagement with the Tahltan Nation and will update its shareholders as matters progress.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange [TSX-V:DBG], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Doubleview's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

