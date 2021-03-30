Klondike Silver - Cancels Options

Vancouver, March 30, 2021 - Klondike Silver Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:KS) announces that pursuant to its stock option plan, the Company has cancelled 8,250,000 incentive stock options to directors and officers which were granted on January 29, 2021.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike's Silvana Mine Silver Zinc Lead project is located in South Eastern B.C., 138 km north of the Trail B.C. smelter. The Company is actively exploring from underground, the western extension of the Silvana Mine, along the "Main Lode". The "Main Lode" is a 9 km vein structure which is the most prolific mineralized structure in the Slocan Mining Camp. There are 13 historical mines that are situated along the 9 km vein structure which have produced 886,000 kg of silver, 95 million kg of zinc and 117 million kg lead so far. Including 8 of the 13 above there are 68 historical mines that are situated in the Klondike Silver 116 square kilometer claim block which have produced 1,258,000 kg of silver, 72 million kg of zinc and 158 million kg lead so far. (source: BC MINFILE).

Additional information can be found on the Company website: www.klondikesilver.com





Klondike Silver Corp.

Thomas Kennedy

Thomas Kennedy, B.Comm., J.D.
Email:dale.dobson@klondikesilver.com

CEO, Director

