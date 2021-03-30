Exploits Closes Final Tranche Of It's $4 Million Private Placement

Vancouver, March 30, 2021 - Exploits Discovery Corp. ("Exploits" or the "Company") (CSE:NFLD) (OTCQB:NFLDF) (FSE:634-FF) (CNSX:NFLD.CN) is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement previously announced on February 25th, 26th and March 15, 2021 (the "Offering"). The Company has raised an additional $1,058,025 through the issuance of 2,351,167 units (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.45 per NFT Unit for a total raise of $1,667,210 in NFT Units. The Company also issued an additional 65,000 flow through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.49 per FT Unit for a total raise of $2,319,410 in FT units. The total value of the NFT and FT units raised was $3,986,620.

Each NFT Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each FT Unit is comprised of one flow through common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.67 per share for a period of two years expiring March 30, 2023. If the closing price of the common shares of the Company is higher than $1.00 for a period of 20 consecutive trading days at any time after six months following the closing date, the Company can accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to that date which is 30 days after the Company gives notice of such acceleration.

As part of the Offering, Exploits issued FT Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,850,350 to certain funds managed by Sprott Asset Management LP, Middlefield Capital Corp., and Maple Leaf Funds.

The Company engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. ("Canaccord") to act as financial advisor for the Offering and issued 111,111 NFT Units to Canaccord in payment of their financial advisory fee. These NFT Units are on the same terms as the securities issued in this Offering.

In connection with the closing of the final tranche the Company paid $20,579.99 and issued 45,732 finder warrants as finders' fees. The finder warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.67 for a period of two years expiring March 30, 2023. In connection with the first tranche closing, Exploits also paid additional finders' fees of $3,150 and issued 7,000 finder warrants exercisable at a price of $0.67 for two years expiring March 15, 2023.

All securities issued are subject to a four month hold period expiring July 31, 2021, with the exception of the 7,000 finder warrants in connection with the first tranche closing which are subject to a hold period expiring July 16, 2021.

The proceeds from the NFT Units will be used for exploration on the Company's properties, acquisition of additional properties, marketing and general working capital. The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used to incur qualifying expenditures on the Company's properties.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits Discovery is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company currently holds the Jonathan's Pond, Dog Bay, Mt. Peyton, Middle Ridge, True Grit, Great Bend and Gazeebow projects which cumulatively cover an area of approximately 2,111 square kilometres.

All projects within Exploits' portfolio lie within the Exploits Subzone.

Exploits believes that the Exploits Subzone, which runs 200 km from Dog Bay southwest to Bay d'Espoir, has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980s. The last 40 years have seen incremental advancements in the understanding of gold mineralization in the camp. The sum of this knowledge is now coming together in discrete and effective exploration models that have delivered discoveries such as New Found Gold's 2019 discovery of 92.86 g/t Au over 19.0 metres near surface. The Exploits Subzone and GRUB regions have been the focus of major staking and financing throughout 2020, with increased exploration activities forecasted in the area moving into 2021. Exploits is financed and with two of five drill permits in place for an extensive drill program in the Spring of 2021.

The team at Exploits, with significant local experience and knowledge, have studied the entirety of the Exploits Subzone and picked individual land packages for staking or joint venture where there is an opportunity for world class discoveries and mine development. Exploits intends to leverage its local team and the larger shift in understanding and become one of the most extensive explorers in the Exploits Subzone.

