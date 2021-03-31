Foran Mining Announces Feasibility Study Team for the World's First Permitted Carbon Neutral Copper Mine

VANCOUVER, March 31, 2021 - Foran Mining Corp. ("Foran" or the "Company"), (TSXV: FOM) is pleased to announce that it has bolstered the design team for its ongoing definitive feasibility study ("FS") at its 100% owned McIlvenna Bay deposit ("McIlvenna Bay" or the "Deposit"), in Saskatchewan, Canada - one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions.

The appointments, outlined in further detail below, will provide the Company with technical expertise from some of the world's leading environmental and engineering specialists to execute on its strategy to build the world's first copper mine designed to be carbon neutral from day one of production. The advisors are anticipated to employ a range of technologies and initiatives in the design of the mine and processing facilities to materially reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the environmental impact of the operations. Importantly, Foran's due diligence to date has highlighted the potentially superior returns achievable through implementing this strategy, while the use of battery electric vehicles will also be safer for employees, reducing risk of injury and physical stressors, such as vibration and noise. Importantly, the high-grade results over wide intervals reported so far from Foran's 30,000 metre drilling program have emphasised the quality of the Deposit and its potential to be developed into a high-grade, long-life mining camp, located in the one of the greatest mining jurisdictions in the world.

Dan Myerson, Executive Chair of Foran, commented:

"McIlvenna Bay will be a mine for the future, designed to be carbon neutral from day one of production. Importantly for our shareholders, our due diligence strongly suggests that we can generate superior returns using renewable energy and electric fleets, for example. With this in mind, the appointment of these world-class environmental and engineering specialists reflects our ambition to develop a technically and economically compelling solution to the environmental and social challenges which have been traditionally associated with the sector. We are therefore thrilled that professionals of this calibre have agreed to support us on this journey.

"Together, we intend to ensure that our operations emit net zero greenhouse gases and set new safety benchmarks for the industry, while also ensuring that the local community and the broader Canadian population benefit from our operations. The responsible production of copper and zinc is critical as the world transitions to a low carbon future; these metals are used in the production of renewable energy assets and electronic industries for example. We look forward to providing more updates, in relation to our infill and expansion drilling, as well as announcing more detailed plans about how we will be putting our ambitions into practice."

The FS team includes experts from:

Stantec - mine design and engineering

Knight Piésold Ltd.- tailings storage facility design

Halyard Inc. - process plant design

Micon International Limited - resource estimate

Base Metallurgical Laboratories Ltd. - metallurgical testing

Canada North Environmental Services Ltd. - environmental

Synergy Enterprises - sustainability and carbon accounting

Foran filed a technical report for the pre-feasibility study ("PFS") in April 2020 (see news release dated April 28, 2020), which demonstrated positive economics for McIlvenna Bay at lower metal prices than currently forecasted and identified numerous development opportunities. As many countries transition their energy grids to renewable energy, and the public demand for electric vehicles increases, demand for metals such as copper, zinc and silver is widely anticipated. Foran's McIlvenna Bay Project is well positioned to meet this future demand.

As previously announced on January 21, 2021, Foran has commenced its largest drill program ever, with over 30,000 metres of infill and expansion drilling in the Deposit. The infill program has been designed to maximize the conversion of the current inferred resource to the indicated resource category, which can then be interrogated for inclusion in the updated reserve statement.

Objectives of the FS will include:

Further optimization and detailing of McIlvenna Bay Project engineering, including the estimation of reserves, mine design, stope sequence, development and production schedules

Incorporate updated metal pricing, metal recoveries and smelter terms into a revised NSR cut-off calculation

Refining power and equipment requirements to support the Company's commitment to carbon neutral operations

Update and detail the design and feasibility of the tailings desulphurization process, dry stack storage facility and cemented paste backfill processes

Detailed construction scheduling, including optimizations that would arise from pre-fabrication and/or modular (off-site) construction to the greatest extent possible

Identify further mine optimization to increase productivity and reduce operational expenditures

Consider equipment usage and activities where greenhouse gas emissions can be eliminated, reduced or off-set to ensure that McIlvenna Bay is a carbon neutral operation

Qualified Persons

Roger March, P.Geo. (non-independent) is a qualified person ("QPs") for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining is a copper-zinc-gold-silver exploration and development company, and we are committed to supporting a greener future and creating maximum value for all stakeholders - creating safe jobs, supporting local communities as well as both preserving and enhancing the environment. Our goal is to build the first mine in Canada designed to be carbon neutral from day one. We are in the feasibility stage of development for our flagship McIlvenna Bay project in eastern Saskatchewan. McIlvenna Bay is a copper-zinc-gold-silver rich VMS deposit intended to be the center of a new mining camp in a prolific district that has already been producing for 100 years. McIlvenna Bay sits just 65km from Flin Flon, Manitoba and is part of the world class Flin Flon Greenstone Belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran's ground in eastern Saskatchewan, a distance of over 225km.

McIlvenna Bay is the largest undeveloped VMS deposit in the region. The Company filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the PFS on the McIlvenna Bay Deposit on SEDAR on April 28, 2020. Foran's copper-zinc VMS Bigstone Deposit is expected to serve as additional feed for the mill at McIlvenna Bay. The Company filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bigstone Deposit's first resource estimate on January 21, 2021.

Foran trades on the TSX.V under the symbol "FOM".

