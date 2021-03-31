Central African Gold Provides an Update and Announces Stock Options

Vancouver, March 31, 2021 - Central African Gold Inc. (TSXV: CAGR) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) (the "Corporation" or "Central African") provides an update and announces the grant of incentive stock options.

Kevin Torudag, Founder of Central African stated: "We are extremely positive concerning the future of the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC") and the mining opportunities to be presented to the groups who have persevered and made an appropriate investment of time and money in this resource rich country. Political changes for the betterment of the country and the mining sector are occurring supported by the international community. Our positive outlook is premised on my continual presence in the DRC over the past eight years and our DRC based senior management team. Central African has been diligently negotiating and completing due diligence on multiple projects of merit in the DRC with a focus on advanced precious metal and base metals projects."

The Corporation announces the grant of 1,000,000 incentive stock options (the "Stock Options") to certain of its directors, officers, consultants, and employees pursuant to the Corporation's Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of CAD$0.20 per share.

About Central African Gold Inc.

Central African is a natural resource company with a primary focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC"). Central African currently holds rights to multiple mineral projects strategically located in the southern DRC CopperBelt. Central African has the intention to acquire interests in additional concessions or relinquish concessions in the normal course of business. Central African has an experienced management team located in the southern CopperBelt of the DRC.



For further information, please contact:

Stephen Barley, Chairman & CEO

Phone: (604-834-2968)

Email: info@centralafricangold.com

Website: www.centralafricangold.com

Reader Advisory

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Corporation's negotiating and completing due diligence on mutliplt projects of merit in Southern Africa and the DRC. Although the Corporation believes considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Corporation its securities, or its financial or operating results.

