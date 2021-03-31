Michael Kinley Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Silver Spruce Resources

BEDFORD, March 31, 2021 - Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce") (TSXV:SSE)(Frankfort:S6Q1) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Kinley as Chief Executive Officer effective April 1, 2021. Mr. Kinley replaces Brian Penney who will remain as Chairman of the Board of Silver Spruce.

"We are pleased to expand the leadership team as we enter a new high-water mark for exploration," said Brian Penney Silver Spruce Chairman. "Mike's extensive CFO and mining experience are a great fit for Silver Spruce."

"I look forward to working with the Silver Spruce team and Board of Directors to maximize the value of the company for its shareholders. We have many great projects under exploration and are optimistic about the future," said Mike Kinley.

Mr. Kinley has served as an officer and/or Director of several junior public companies over the past 25 years, and prior to that was a partner with KPMG. He is presently a Director and CFO of Opus One Resources Inc. (TSXV:OOR), Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV:CONE) and EXMceuticals Inc (CSE:EXM).

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company which has signed Definitive Agreements to acquire 100% of the Melchett Lake Zn-Au-Ag project in northern Ontario, and with Colibri Resource Corp. in Sonora, Mexico, to acquire 50% interest in Yaque Minerales S.A de C.V. holding the El Mezquite Au project, a drill-ready precious metal project, and 50% interest in Colibri's early stage Jackie Au project, with both properties located only 12 and 6 kilometres west from Minera Alamos's Nicho deposit, respectively. The Company also is pursuing exploration of the drill-ready and fully permitted Pino de Plata Ag project, located 15 kilometres west of Coeur Mining's Palmarejo Mine, in western Chihuahua, Mexico. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. continues to investigate opportunities that Management has identified or that have been presented to the Company for consideration.

For more information, please contact:

Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Greg Davison, PGeo, Vice-President Exploration and Director

(250) 521-0444

gdavison@silverspruceresources.com info@silverspruceresources.com www.silverspruceresources.com

