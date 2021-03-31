Renforth Intersects Visible Nickel, Copper and Zinc Sulphides in Initial 1,350m Drill Step Out to the West at Victoria West

PICKERING, March 31, 2021 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR)(OTCQB:RFHRF)(FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on our ongoing drill program on the Victoria West target area of our Surimeau District Property, located south of Malartic Quebec and contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine.

As of the end of day March 29th Renforth has completed four holes SUR-21-04, SUR-21-05 and SUR-21-06, SUR-21-07, in two fences and 813m of drilling, to the west of SUR-20-01 through 03, the 194m of drilling completed in Fall 2020. The visual results obtained in SUR-21-04 through SUR-21-07 reveal the presence of nickel, copper, and zinc sulphide mineralization hosted primarily in bands of graphitic siltstones and quartzites within thick bands of ultramafics, as also observed in the holes drilled in the fall of 2020. Pyrrhotite seems to be the most common sulphide at this point in the program. Pentlandite, chalcopyrite and sphalerite are seen within or adjacent to the pyrrhotite. Chalcopyrite is also often seen within silica rich veinlets and stringers. The graphitic siltstones and quartzites are often silicified, while being low in carbonate minerals. Overall, the units appear to be lead deficient evidenced by a lack of galena and nil to low XRF values of lead indicating an Archean genesis of the system. The first fence, SUR-21-04 and SUR-21-05 were a ~1350m step out to the west from SUR-20-103. The mineralized package of lithologies seen to date are approximately 200m in thickness (measured north/south) with sediments to the north and south. The Victoria West system strikes approximately 5km east to west, as evidenced by geophysics, historic work, Renforth's surface work and drilling.

Drilling has revealed that the mineralized bodies are generally dipping north at an angle of about 50 degrees, indicating a potential relationship between the Victoria West target area and the LaLonde target area approximately 3 km to the north. The mineralized material intersected by the drill is visually identical to the material observed on surface at LaLonde. This observation will require follow up work.

The Victoria West Target drill program continues, planned to be 16 holes in 3500m. Samples have been selected from the four holes completed to date, split and delivered to the lab for assaying. Results will be released once available.

Victoria West Target Drilling Completed to Date

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ#2129), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101

About Renforth

Renforth holds the Parbec open pit constrained gold deposit in Malartic Quebec, contiguous to the Canadian Malartic mine, with 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au. A 15,569m drill program has been recently completed, this program was planned to twin, infill and undercut existing drill holes at Parbec, to support a rebuild of the geological model and a resource estimate restatement. In addition to this Renforth has discovered a nickel bearing ultramafic, coincident with a copper/zinc VMS, over ~5km of strike in the western end of the 20km central anomaly at Renforth's wholly owned 215 km2 Surimeau property. This prospect was discovered on surface and the subject of a very short, shallow drill program, a more robust drill program is planned for Spring 2021. Renforth also holds the Malartic West property, the site of a copper/silver discovery, and Nixon-Bartleman, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m. Renforth is well funded, with ~$6 million in cash and securities on hand (*as at 03/15/21), in addition to the gold contained in our gold deposit.

