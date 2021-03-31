Outcrop Confirms Vein Continuity in La Ivana Discovery at Santa Ana with Delineation Drilling Including 0.55 Metres of 1,389 Grams Silver Equivalent Per Tonne

VANCOUVER, March 31, 2021 - Outcrop Gold Corp. (TSXV:OCG) (OTCQX:OCGSF) (DE:MRG1) ("Outcrop") is pleased to announce that delineation drilling in La Ivana on its 100% owned Santa Ana project in north Tolima, Colombia, has commenced and confirms good continuity of vein-shoot structure and grade over hundreds of metres.

La Ivana Highlights

0.55 metres of 19 grams gold equivalent per tonne or 1,389 grams silver equivalent per tonne intercepted in the first assays returned from La Ivana delineation drilling.





For all significant holes in La Ivana the weighted average grade is 24.7 grams gold equivalent per tonne or 1,805 grams silver equivalent per tonne.





La Ivana currently extends to 350 metres down dip where it remains open at depth and in two directions along strike.





Modelling shows La Ivana is a complex of six parallel stacked veins grouped within an interval of 50 to 75 metres wide.





Grades and widths improve at depth in La Ivana.

"We are very pleased with the results of the first few holes of our delineation drilling as we continue to expand upon our known vein systems," comments Joseph Hebert, Chief Executive Officer. "With the recent closing of our $9.2 million financing we are well positioned to actively carry out our robust Phase Three Drill Program and unlock more value in the Santa Ana silver district."

One drill rig is delineating the five discoveries to date (La Ivana, Megapozo, Roberto Tovar, San Juan, and Eldorado), commencing with La Ivana. The second drill rig continues testing greenfield targets. Outcrop has built a strong geologic and exploration model for greenfield targets and to target plunging shoots at depth.

Continued drilling confirms that La Ivana shoot is comprised of a complex of six low-angle, parallel veins (Section 1) that strike north and dip to the west. The vein complex of the shoot extends for over 250 metres width along strike. The main highwall and footwall La Porfia veins of La Ivana shoot extend to depths of over 350 metres where they are open at depth. Definition drilling will extend the vein segments between the highwall and footwall La Porfia veins.

Significant intercepts in La Ivana shoot range from a low of 238 to a high of 6,401 equivalent g Ag/t. Fourteen of twenty-five intercepts are of greater than 1,000 equivalent g Ag/t. The weighted average grade for all significant intercepts is 1,805 equivalent g Ag/t and the average intercept thickness is 0.52 metres. The shoot rakes or plunges to the northwest within the plane of the vein and shows a core of higher-grade and a wider mineralization with depth (Section 2).

Table 1: La Ivana drill intercepts.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) g Au/t g Ag/t % Pb % Zn g Eq Au/t g Eq Ag/t SALP19DH01* 64.60 64.95 0.35 10.8 115 0.09 0.00 12.5 915 SALP19DH02* 39.98 40.26 0.28 22.5 52 0.09 0.00 23.3 1,706 SALP19DH03* 48.86 49.35 0.49 58.1 876 0.47 0.00 70.2 5,133 SALP19DH03* 80.74 81.20 0.46 5.8 1,445 0.26 0.00 25.8 1,884 SALP19DH04* 22.92 23.90 0.98 21.3 4,680 2.96 3.00 87.6 6,401 SALP19DH04* 46.35 46.83 0.48 3.8 436 0.36 0.00 10.0 729 SALP19DH05* NSR SALP19DH06* 19.50 19.75 0.25 8.4 175 0.29 0.13 10.9 799 SALP19DH06* 57.10 57.95 0.85 21.4 373 1.10 1.54 27.4 2,006 SALP19DH07* 71.40 71.80 0.40 3.1 246 0.17 0.20 6.6 482 SALP19DH08* 83.72 84.33 0.61 29.0 1,675 1.51 3.64 53.8 3,933 SALP19DH09* 82.50 83.08 0.58 36.2 325 1.52 1.50 41.7 3,048 SALP19DH10* NSR SALP19DH11* NSR SALP19DH12* 47.45 48.00 0.55 1.1 316 0.20 0.14 5.5 403 SALP19DH13* 70.15 70.45 0.30 10.7 26 0.00 0.01 11.1 808 SALP19DH13* 108.80 109.60 0.80 2.7 37 0.14 0.02 3.3 238 SALP19DH14* 103.35 103.73 0.38 6.9 1,030 2.05 3.75 23.1 1,688 SALP19DH15* 88.25 88.62 0.37 4.8 496 0.40 1.21 12.2 890 SALP19DH16* 65.7 66.10 0.40 5.4 1,710 0.66 1.20 29.4 2,150 SALP19DH16* 96.50 97.53 1.03 2.0 459 0.26 0.45 8.5 624 Including 96.50 97.03 0.53 2.8 864 0.48 0.82 15.1 1,103 SALP19DH17* 62.48 62.85 0.37 14.2 361 0.92 0.75 19.7 1,441 SALP19DH18* NSR SALP19DH19* 57.91 58.30 0.39 11.0 360 0.71 0.27 16.3 1,188 SALP19DH20* NSR SAED20DH52* 11.32 12.19 0.87 17.2 35 0.08 0.11 17.7 1,293 SAED20DH52* 131.50 132.00 0.50 1.2 219 0.39 0.14 4.4 323 SAED20DH55* 185.15 185.45 0.30 4.6 310 0.84 0.62 9.4 685 SALP21DH86 48.38 48.68 0.30 4.4 15 0.11 0.04 4.7 340 SALP21DH86 74.37 75.04 0.67 1.7 244 0.11 0.21 5.2 380 SALP21DH88 96.70 97.25 0.55 12.1 468 0.57 0.78 19.0 1,389

For equivalent calculations $1,900 per ounce gold, $26 per ounce silver, $0.87 per pound lead and $1.08 per pound zinc were used. Intervals shown are drill intercept, true thickness cannot be calculated yet. *Previously reported drill-holes. Drill holes 52 and 55 targeted El Dorado and intercepted La Ivana at depth. Delineation drilling of La Ivana commenced with drill hole 86.

Table 2: Collar information for La Ivana drill holes.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Depth (m) Azimuth Dip SALP19DH01 505970.323 566787.371 955.735 126.00 115 -62 SALP19DH02 505969.986 566786.721 955.712 119.80 155 -50 SALP20DH03 505971.017 566788.897 955.672 108.20 64 -55 SALP20DH04 506000.200 566906.683 890.919 107.30 115 -46 SALP20DH05 505999.427 566905.429 890.711 99.80 160 -50 SALP20DH06 505998.508 566907.230 885.490 100.10 70 -55 SALP20DH07 505971.042 566919.734 891.208 109.00 115 -65 SALP20DH08 505919.156 566874.638 900.730 110.00 115 -45 SALP20DH09 505919.156 566874.638 900.730 109.20 115 -60 SALP20DH10 505998.588 566960.851 869.400 105.10 115 -60 SALP20DH11 505998.588 566960.851 869.400 104.20 115 -80 SALP20DH12 505910.946 566704.606 952.610 101.90 115 -55 SALP20DH13 505828.458 566898.714 905.014 138.68 115 -47 SALP20DH14 505828.458 566898.714 905.014 130.04 115 -70 SALP20DH15 505925.579 566941.131 874.195 109.72 115 -53 SALP20DH16 505903.384 566948.282 874.825 124.96 115 -80 SALP20DH17 505896.860 566821.711 923.757 126.48 115 -57 SALP20DH18 505896.860 566821.711 923.757 129.54 115 -80 SALP20DH19 505951.203 566796.357 945.644 96.00 115 -76 SALP20DH20 505850.732 566714.919 940.478 132.31 115 -48 SAED20DH52 505677.927 566860.169 887.090 220.00 90 -55 SAED20DH55 505677.927 566860.169 887.090 230.12 64 -64 SAED20DH67 505686.688 567004.911 902.245 250.16 115 -45 SALP21DH86 505962.340 566874.710 905.060 88.69 88 -70 SALP21DH88 505962.340 566874.710 905.060 121.00 6 -82

QA/QC

Core samples are sent to either Actlabs in Medellin or ALS Chemex in Medellin for preparation and then to ALS Chemex in Toronto or Lima, Peru for analysis. In line with QA/QC best practice, approximately three control samples are inserted per twenty samples (one blank, one standard and one field duplicate). The samples are analyzed for gold using standard fire-assay on a 50-gram sample with a gravimetric finish. Multi-element geochemistry is determined by ICP-MS using either aqua regia (ME-MS41) or four acid (ME-MS61) digestion. Comparison to control samples and their standard deviations indicates acceptable accuracy of the assays and no detectible contamination.

About Santa Ana Project

The Santa Ana project comprises over 28,000 ha located in northern Tolima Department, Colombia, 190 km from Bogota. The project consists of five regional scale parallel vein systems across a trend 12 kilometres wide and 30 kilometres long. The Santa Ana project covers a significant part of the Mariquita District where mining records date to at least 1585. The Mariquita District is the highest-grade primary silver district in Colombia, with historic silver grades reported to be among the highest in Latin America from dozens of mines.

Historic mining depths support a geologic and exploration model for composite mesothermal and epithermal vein systems having mineralization that likely extends to great depth. At Santa Ana it is unlikely that there is sharp elevation restriction common to high-grade zones in many epithermal systems with no mesozonal component.

At the core Santa Ana project, located at the northern extent of just one of the regional vein systems controlled by Outcrop, at least twelve principle vein zones are recognized that cumulatively provide up to 14 km of cumulative strike length - La Ivana (La Porfia vein system), Roberto Tovar (Royal Mines, including the Santa Ana, Delhuyar and Roberto Tovar vein systems), San Juan (Santa Ana and Delhuyar vein systems), El Dorado (El Dorado and El Paraiso vein systems), Morales, Pollera, Guanabanera, San Antonio, Palomos, Murillo, Culebra and Megapozo (El Paraiso vein system). Each zone commonly contains multiple parallel veins. The veins can show both high-grade silver and high-grade gold mineralization and may be both low and high angle depending on local controls. Drilling indicates that mineralization extends from surface or near surface to depths of at least 350 metres locally.

About Outcrop Gold

Outcrop is a hybrid prospect generator active in Colombia acquiring silver and gold exploration projects with world-class discovery potential. Outcrop performs its own grass roots exploration and then employs a joint venture business model on its projects to maximize investor exposure to discovery and minimize financial risk. Outcrop has five primary projects in Colombia. While Outcrop's other projects are available for joint venture, Outcrop will continue to drill and progress the Santa Ana high-grade silver project.

Qualified person

The technical information in this news release has been approved by Joseph P Hebert, a qualified person as defined in NI43-101 and President and Chief Executive Officer of Outcrop.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Joseph P Hebert, Chief Executive Officer Mars Investor Relations +1 775 340 0450 +1 647 557 6651 hebert@outcropgoldcorp.com ocg@marsinvestorrelations.com www.outcropgoldcorp.com



