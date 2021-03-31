MONTREAL, March 31, 2021 - Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland") (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to report the start of a major exploration program on its Samson gold project. This property is wholly owned by Midland and consists of a total of 280 claims covering a surface area of 156 square kilometres. It is located approximately 15 kilometres southeast of the Fenelon and Tabasco deposits held by Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. ("Wallbridge").



Highlights:

Identification of a new km-scale syenite-associated gold system

Up to 99.1 g/t Au over 0.4 m and 23.0 g/t Au over 1.05 m at Golden Delilah

Biogeochemical survey recently completed; results are pending

3D modelling in progress

Geophysical survey (multi-separation IP) totalling 60 km underway

3,500 m drilling campaign has commenced

During the summer of 2020, Midland discovered a new "syenite-associated disseminated gold" (Robert, 2001) system on its Samson project. In Abitibi, this type of gold system encompasses a number of major deposits namely including Canadian Malartic, Young-Davidson and Holt-McDermott (Robert, 2001).

Two drilling campaigns totalling 3,097 metres in 12 drill holes were completed in 2020 and led to the discovery of a new high-grade gold zone named Golden Delilah. This new discovery consisted of a quartz-albite vein intersected over a core length of 1.60 metres and hosted in ultramafic intrusive rocks, which graded 99.1 g/t Au, 71.3 g/t Ag and 0.17% Pb over 0.40 metre from 106.45 to 106.85 metres in drill hole SAM-20-10 (see press release by Midland dated September 1, 2020). Subsequently, drill hole SAM-20-15, drilled approximately 350 metres southeast of the Golden Delilah zone, intersected another gold-bearing zone grading 23.0 g/t Au over 1.05 metres from 317.10 to 318.15 metres. The latter was part of a wider interval with anomalous gold and arsenic values over more than twenty metres, from 314.95 to 337.25 metres (see press release by Midland dated January 12, 2021).

During the winter of 2021, a biogeochemical survey (of black spruce bark) was recently completed, covering the entire grid that will also be used to conduct a multi-separation induced polarization (IP) survey on lines at a 200-metre spacing, for a total of approximately 60 kilometres. These surveys cover the north, east, and southeast extensions of the Golden Delilah discovery area. Several structures are visible on the magnetic survey along the extensions of Golden Delilah and northward up to the regional Lower Detour Fault; these are interpreted as possible subsidiary faults, similar to the fault occurring at Zone 58N south of the Detour Lake mine.

In parallel, three-dimensional modelling is underway, in an effort to visualize and locate alteration and mineralization vectors in the immediate vicinity of the Golden Delilah discovery. This 3D model will include all available data including drill hole data, and magnetic inversion and induced polarization models.

The recently launched drilling program is planned for a minimum of 3,500 metres and is designed to test the extensions of the best high-grade gold zones identified to date on Golden Delilah, as well as other targets that may be identified along the extensions of Golden Delilah and near the Lower Detour Fault.

Cautionary statements:

Mineralization occurring on the Fenelon property (Tabasco, Area 51, and Reaper zones) held by Wallbridge is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be found on the Samson property held by Midland and located nearby to the southeast.

The true thickness of reported intervals cannot be determined with the information currently available; intervals are thus reported in core length.

Quality Control

Exploration programs are designed, and results are interpreted by Qualified Persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks for every 20 samples. Core samples from the Golden Delilah mineralized zone were analyzed by atomic absorption (AA-23) with a gravimetric finish for samples grading >10 g/t Au at ALS Minerals laboratories in Val d'Or, Quebec.

All samples are also analysed for multi-elements, using four-acid ICP-AES method (ME-ICP61) at ALS Minerals laboratories in Vancouver (British Columbia) and Lima (Peru).

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as BHP Canada Inc., Probe Metals Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, SOQUEM INC., Osisko Development Corp., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was prepared by Mario Masson, VP Exploration for Midland, certified geologist and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. For further information, please consult Midland's website or contact:

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 450 420-5977

Fax: 450 420-5978

Email: info@midlandexploration.com

Website: www.midlandexploration.com

