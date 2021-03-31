Awalé Resources - Proposed Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

VANCOUVER, March 31, 2021 - Awalé Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARIC) (the "Company") wishes to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 33,333,333 units at a price of $0.06 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half share purchase warrant; each whole share purchase warrant will be exercisable at a price of $0.12 to purchase a common share of the Company until expiry 24 months from issuance. The gross proceeds of the private placement will be used to fund further development of its Odienné and Bondoukou projects in Cote d'Ivoire and general working capital.

The Company may pay finders fee's in either cash, shares, share purchase warrants or a combination thereof, as permitted by regulators on a portion of the private placements. The final details of which are not known at this time.

