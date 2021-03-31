Canasil Engages Mr. James Berard for Investor Relations Services

VANCOUVER, March 31, 2021 - Canasil Resources Inc. (TSX-V: CLZ , DB Frankfurt: 3CC, "Canasil", the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting agreement with Mr. James Berard to provide investor relations and communication services and introduce financial professionals to the Company.



Mr. Berard has spent the past 17 years working in the public markets as an investor relations consultant with a number of companies including three years with MarketSmart Communications and KCrew Communications. During this period he has developed a network of retail investors, brokers, newsletter writers and financial professionals and is a welcome addition to the Company.

The initial term of the agreement is for six months with a monthly fee of $4,000.00. The Company also announces a grant of 200,000 stock options to Mr. Berard at an exercise price of $0.15. The stock options will be in effect for two years and will vest in accordance with the policies of, and are subject to approval by, the TSX venture Exchange.

About Canasil:

Canasil is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a strong portfolio of 100% owned silver-gold-copper-lead-zinc projects in Durango and Zacatecas States, Mexico, and in British Columbia, Canada. The Company's directors and management include industry professionals with a track record of identifying and advancing successful mineral exploration projects through to discovery and further development. The Company is actively engaged in the exploration of its mineral properties, and maintains an operating subsidiary in Durango, Mexico, with full time geological and support staff for its operations in Mexico.

For further information please contact:

Bahman Yamini

President & CEO

Canasil Resources Inc.

Tel: 604-709 0109

