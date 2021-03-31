Angkor Resources Plans Induced Polarization (IP) Program over the Wild Boar Gold Prospect, Cambodia

Toronto, March 31, 2021 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK) (OTC Pink: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") CEO, Stephen Burega is pleased to announce field preparations are completed for the arrival of the geophysical crew from Austhai Geophysical Consultants for a planned Induced Polarization (IP) program over the Wild Boar prospect at the Andong Meas tenement. The primary targets are epithermal gold veins with the possibility of a large porphyry system below. The geophysical team will mobilize to site on April 5th.

Program Highlights

The program will include14 line-kilometres of IP and is designed to detect structures to depths up to 500 metres;

Drill targets will be identified by the IP program and an initial +1000 metre diamond drill program is planned;

This follows a successful pitting program where angular free gold was found in over 40% of the test pits (80 pits) suggesting the gold is close to source;

Northeast trending and southeast shallow dipping gold-bearing quartz veins in various widths (up to 0.5 metre) were mapped (See Press Release);

Intensely silicified dacite were identified to the east of where high-grade gold-bearing quartz floats occurred extensively.

"The Wild Boar prospect is Angkor's top priority target, and this IP program will assist us in further developing our understanding on this epithermal gold target and the potential of a large porphyry style system below," stated Stephen Burega. "We continue to catalogue similarities to other regional systems."

The ground geophysical survey follows the completion of phase one of the pitting and grid mapping program. Initial results included pan concentration that illustrates free gold in over 40% of the 80 pits. Further samples were sent for assay and results are pending. Drill targets will be identified by the IP program and an initial +1000 metre drill program will follow.

"The IP survey will show the highly resistive silicification of the quartz veins and silicified wallrock (dacite) and is intended to trace the presence of disseminated sulfide (pyrite) halos associated with the gold-bearing quartz vein systems and other highly conductive elements in the prospect area," stated Dennis Ouellette, VP of Explorations. "The closely-spaced survey design is geared towards detection of narrow and shallow mineralization."

The ground geophysical survey is designed to detect structural detail to depths up to 250 metres and will be comprised of a total of seventeen E-W lines, for a cumulative length of 14 kilometer of closely spaced pole-dipole readings at 20-metre dipoles to get an effective 10 metre spacing along the lines.

The lines will be spaced 100 metres apart covering the recently mapped quartz veins, altered dacite and silicified rocks along with areas of extensive shallow alluvial gold mining and to lesser extent, artisanal hard rock mining in the area.

In addition to the close spaced pole-dipole survey, an additional IP survey over extended lines in the center of the grid will be completed. This additional survey will be set up for a 3D array with 3 receiver lines either side of a central transmitter line allowing a transmitter overshoot of 300 metre either side and to a depth of 500 metres.



Map showing IP Line Plan Over Geology



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7648/79069_fe8e13904426a975_001full.jpg

Crews from Angkor and the local villages have been cutting lines on the east-west grid in preparation for the survey. Over a dozen local contractors from the area villages were involved in the work program as part of community training and engagement on mineral exploration. Activities include cutting lines, preparing the survey sites, assisting with equipment moves between survey lines, and providing security.





Austhai Geophysical Consultants prepare for an IP program



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7648/79069_fe8e13904426a975_002full.jpg





Angkor staff with village leaders surveying forest areas for small scale mining activities



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7648/79069_fe8e13904426a975_003full.jpg

QUALIFIED PERSON

Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc, P.Geo., is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA #104257) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He is the Company's VP Exploration on site and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this document.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading mineral explorer in Cambodia with a large land package across four 100%-owned licenses and a fifth license under an earn-in agreement with a third party. In 2019, the company received approval to negotiate Production Sharing Contract (PSC) terms for Block VIII, a 7,300 square kilometre oil and gas license in Cambodia.

