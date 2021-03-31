Nighthawk Files Technical Report for Mineral Resource Estimate on the Indin Lake Gold Property

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 - Nighthawk Gold Corp. ("Nighthawk" or the "Company") (TSX:NHK)(OTCQX:MIMZF) announces today that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and up-date of the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Indin Lake Gold Property, Northwest Territories, Canada", outlining an updated indicated and inferred resource estimate for the Indin Lake Gold Property (the "2021 MRE", which includes the 5 deposits within the Colomac Area and the Damoti Lake Deposit within the Damoti Lake Area) as announced March 1, 2021.

The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company website at www.nighthawkgold.com.

About Nighthawk

Nighthawk is a Canadian-based gold exploration company with 100% ownership of a district-scale land position within the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt, located approximately 200km north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. Within this largely underexplored Archean gold camp, the Company has identified a number of high-priority targets all centered around a growing multi-million-ounce deposit. These targets lie within large regional deformation zones that are pregnant with gold mineralization and are known to host significant deposits which warrant additional exploration and follow-up. The main goals and objectives over the next 12-24 months will be to carry out aggressive exploration to support mineral resource expansion opportunities as well as to foster new, near-surface discoveries that support the global mineral resource base.

The Company has an experienced and dedicated team with a track record of successfully advancing projects and is well funded and supported to complete its goals and objectives.

Richard Roy P.Geo., V.P. Exploration of Nighthawk, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved of the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Tel: 1-647-794-4313; Email: info@nighthawkgold.com

Website: www.nighthawkgold.com

Keyvan Salehi

President & CEO Michael Leskovec

CFO Suzette N Ramcharan

VP, Corporate Development

The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to, information with respect to the 2021 MRE. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Nighthawk to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, environmental risks, COIVID-19 and other pandemic risks, permitting timelines, capital expenditures, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in Nighthawk's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019, available on www.sedar.com. Although Nighthawk has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nighthawk does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nighthawk Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/638416/Nighthawk-Files-Technical-Report-for-Mineral-Resource-Estimate-on-the-Indin-Lake-Gold-Property