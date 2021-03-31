AsiaBaseMetals Inc. Announces Resignation of Board Member Bruce Bragagnolo

Vancouver, March 31, 2021 - AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (TSXV: ABZ) (the "Company") announces that Mr. Bruce Bragagnolo has tendered his resignation as a director of the Company, effective immediately, in order to devote the time required to manage his other business commitments.

Raj Chowdhry, President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company stated: "On behalf of the board of directors and the shareholders of the Company, I would like to thank Mr. Bragagnolo for his dedication, commitment and contributions to AsiaBaseMetals Inc."

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company

"Raj I. Chowdhry"

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Raj Chowdhry, Chief Executive Officer

Email: rchowdhry@futuracapitalltd.com

Telephone: (604)-765-2030

About AsiaBaseMetals Inc.

AsiaBaseMetals Inc., a company focused on advancing its projects in the mining sector and developing and evaluating additional opportunities, is led by an experienced and successful business and mining team. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Gnome Zinc/Cobalt Project in world-class mining district in Canada, one of the safest and mining friendly districts in the world. In addition, the Company is seeking to further diversify its portfolio, with special attention directed to advanced acquisition targets in the Americas, Asia and Africa for base metals {Copper (Cu)], alkali metals [Cobalt (Co)] / Lithium (Li)] and precious metals [Gold (Au) / Silver (Ag)]. The Company is awaiting the grant of exploration permits for lithium pursuant to a submitted application in Myanmar.

