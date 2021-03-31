Harvest Gold provides Additional Gold Bearing Evidence from its 100% owned Flagship Emerson Property

Vancouver, March 31, 2021 - Harvest Gold Corp. (TSXV:HVG) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") provides an update on its 100% owned Au-Cu Emerson Property located in central B.C. The 56 km2 Emerson property comprises 14 contiguous mineral claims located 15 km west of Houston, B.C. with a nearby railroad, high voltage powerline and gas pipeline.

Mr. Rick Mark, President and CEO of Harvest Gold states: "Today, we are sharing additional information that helped us gain confidence as to the gold bearing potential of our 100% owned Emerson property. It includes samples taken on two different trips to the property in 2019 and 2020 and previously overlooked historical trenching data."

The first sample is from a property investigation trip in 2019 taken by property vendors Henry Awmack and David Caulfield. This result comes from a subcrop grab sample adjacent to the drill collar of the 1968 Amax drill hole 68-1. It assayed 0.76 g/t Au and 2.7 g/t Ag.

Further evidence was provided as a result of an initial field visit in October 2020 by Harvest Gold's exploration team, Equity Exploration. The two main purposes of Equity's trip to Emerson were (i) to confirm the accuracy of specific historical work and (ii) to examine an area in the south-central portion of the property that had received limited trenching and drilling in the 1960s and 1980s by AMAX and Lornex. Collectively, AMAX and Lornex assayed 148 samples from 453.2 m at Emerson with historical average Au, Ag, Pb, Zn and Cu ranges for all samples in these trenches noted in Table 1.

Equity's lead exploration consultant for Harvest Gold, Daniel Lui, P.Geo., was able to locate some of the historical trenches that revealed intensely altered host rocks and abundant sulphide-bearing stockwork and sheeted quartz veins. The mineralization potential of these rocks is demonstrated by the previously overlooked historical trenching data (sourced from B.C. assessment reports) that document significant precious and base metal values in Table 1.





-----------------------------------------

| |Ag ppm|Au ppm|Pb ppm|Zn ppm|Cu ppm|

| | | | | | |

| | | | | | |

|---------------------------------------|

|MIN |0.3 |0.025 |20 |32 |12 |

|---------------------------------------|

|MEAN|13 |0.087 |650.6 |448.2 |121.3 |

|---------------------------------------|

|MAX |212 |0.430 |8391 |7040 |1055 |

-----------------------------------------



Table 1: Historical average ranges for Ag, Au, Pb, Zn, and Cu from all 148 samples in 453.2 m of trenching conducted by AMAX and Lornex in 1968 and 1986

Among the 148 historic samples taken from trenches, the assays for two samples displayed highly anomalous values of base and precious metals:

- Sample #2659 from Trench 86-2E (altered tuff with galena-sphalerite +/- tetrahedrite stringers) assayed 1.51% Cu, 8.74% Pb, 7.31% Zn, 2,403 g/t Ag and 1.44 g/t Au; and

Sample #2658 from Trench 86-2D (pyrite-rich block sampled above bedrock) assayed 0.01% Cu, 0.02% Pb, 0.01% Zn, 6.9 g/t Ag and 0.55 g/t Au.

Readers are cautioned that these two selective samples were collected prior to the introduction of National Instrument 43-101. Details of the sampling methods, handling, and quality control methods used in the generation of this historical technical data are unknown to Harvest Gold, and assay results cannot be and have not been verified by the Company's Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

To further understand the extent of gold mineralization and to assist in creating drill targets at Emerson, a spring 2021 percussion drilling program, consisting of 38 holes, has been designed to test the top of the bedrock below the till cover and is awaiting receipt of a drilling permit to execute this two-to-three-week program.

Qualified Person Statement

The disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Warren Bates, P.Geo. Director of Property Investigations for Harvest Gold. Mr. Bates serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on the Interior Plateau of British Columbia exploring for near surface Gold deposits and Copper Gold Porphyry deposits. Harvest's Board of Directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold acknowledges that Emerson is situated in the traditional territory of the Wet'suet'en First Nation. Harvest Gold is committed to developing a positive and mutually beneficial relationship based on respect and transparency with the Wet'suet'en Nation.

