Great Atlantic Resources Closes $600,000 Financing

VANCOUVER, March 31, 2021 - Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (TSXV:GR)(FSE:PH01) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has closed its non-brokered private placement previously announced on March 18, 2021. The placement consisted of 1,090,909 flow through units at a price of $0.55 cents per share for gross proceeds of $600,000. Each Flow-Through unit consists of one common share that qualifies as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act and one-half share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional non-flow common share at the price of $0.75 for 24 months after closing.

The net proceeds from the offering will be used for exploration expenses on the Company's mineral properties in Atlantic Canada. The Company paid a cash commission of $40,000. and issued 72,727 finders warrants. The finder warrants are valid for 2 years from closing with an exercise price of $0.55.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring July 30, 2021.

The closing of the private placement financing is subject to final TSX-V approval.

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

