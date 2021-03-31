Aurion Resources Strengthens Board of Directors

TSX-V: AU

OTCQX: AIRRF

ST. JOHN'S, NL, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Ms. Leily Omoumi, B. Eng, MBA, as an independent Director to the Board of Directors of the Company.

"We are excited to welcome Leily to the Aurion team," said David Lotan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aurion. "Her extensive capital markets expertise and technical background will strengthen our Board of Directors and furthers the Board's commitment to corporate governance best practices."

About Leily Omoumi:

Ms. Omoumi brings over 17 years of experience across the mining industry and capital markets. She was most recently Vice President, Corporate Development at Teranga Gold, a mid-tier gold producer, where she played an integral role in the advancement of the company's strategic direction and completed two landmark M&A transactions, including the sale of Teranga Gold to Endeavour Mining. Previously she was at BMO Asset Management covering mining and oil and gas equities as a buy-side analyst, and prior to that she was a sell-side analyst covering precious metals equities at Scotia Capital. Ms. Omoumi began her career at Hatch Consulting as an engineer, working in a technical capacity on various global mining projects. She holds a bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering, and an MBA from the University of Toronto.

About Aurion Resources Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion), is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AU) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AIRRF). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Flagship Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing joint venture arrangements with Kinross Gold Corp., B2 Gold Corp., and Strategic Resources Inc. in Finland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Matti Talikka, Chief Executive Officer

SOURCE Aurion Resources Ltd.