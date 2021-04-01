Kingman Assays Hole MH-02: Intersecting 2 Mineralized Veins & Confirming Historic Data 94.5 g/t Gold AND 40.2 g/t Silver over 1ft (0.3 m)

VANCOUVER, April 1, 2021 - Kingman Minerals Ltd. ("Kingman" or the "Company") (TSXV:KGS)(FSE:47A1) is pleased to announce that the receipt of assays for borehole MH-02 which completed at a depth of 806 ft (345.7 m). The hole was angled at -70 degrees to horizontal so that it would pass through the two veins beneath the 250-foot level of the mine workings. The first intersection was encountered at 272-276 ft (82.9-84.1 m) and assays showed gold values of 3.4 g/t and 85.4 g/t silver over 4 ft (1.2 m) including a 1 ft interval of 8.44 g/t gold and 85.4 g/t silver. The second intersection occurred at 338-343 ft (103.0-104.5 m) and ran 19.1 g/t gold and 11.1 g/t silver over 5 ft (1.5 m) including a 1 ft interval at 94.5 g/t gold and 40.2 g/t silver. True width of the first interval is calculated to be 0.8 ft (0.25 m). The true width of the second intercept is 1.0 ft (0.32m). Similar to the other boreholes, MH-02 encountered disseminated sulfides and large intercepts of hydrothermal alteration along veins, fractures, and regions adjacent to the gold-bearing veins themselves.

"We are excited to see anomalous gold values from both the first and second veins from the MH-02 borehole. The assay values from the first intercept are encouraging as they show proof of fertile hydrothermal activity along the eastern contact with the assay values from the second intercept being of immensely impressive and unprecedented grade," commented Brad Peek, M.Sc. CPG and Qualified Person for the Mohave Project.





Figure 1 - Strongly altered and partially brecciated diorite material with vuggy quartz-oxide veining from MH-02

MH-02 encountered sulfide/galena veinlets to 2 cm wide at around 272 ft (82.9 m). The sulfides and galena were deposited in fractures and in the intrusive breccia by hydrothermal fluids that are responsible for the gold and silver mined in the historic workings.

Figure 3 - Summary of gold and silver assay results from MH-02

Samples were sent to Skyline Laboratories in Tucson Arizona on a rush basis and assays for gold and silver analysis were completed using Skyline's FA-1 method for gold (Fire Assay- AA (Geochem) 5-5,000 ppb, 30g, with gravimetric finish for over-limits) and FA-8 for silver (Aqua Regia/AA (Geochem)).

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Kingman's Mohave Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Kingman

Kingman Minerals Ltd. is currently engaged in the business of precious metal mineral exploration for the purpose of acquiring and advancing non grass roots mineral properties located in mining friendly jurisdictions of North America.



The Mohave Project (the "Project") is located in the Music Mountains in Mohave County, Arizona and is comprised of 71 lode claims which are inclusive of the past producing Rosebud Mine (the "Rosebud"). High grade gold and silver veins were discovered in the area in the 1880's and were mined mainly in the late 20's and 30's. Underground development on the Rosebud property included a 400-foot shaft and approximately 2,500 feet of drifts, raises and crosscuts.



For further information please contact:

Sandy MacDougall, Chairman & Director

(604) 685-7720

smacdougall@kingmanminerals.com

www.kingmanminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Kingman believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Kingman disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Kingman Minerals Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/638508/Kingman-Assays-Hole-MH-02-Intersecting-2-Mineralized-Veins-Confirming-Historic-Data-945-gt-Gold-AND-402-gt-Silver-over-1ft-03-m