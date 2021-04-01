First Energy Metals Cuts 1.04 Percent Lithium Oxide Over 4.5 Meters in Channel Samples from Augustus Lithium Property

VANCOUVER, April 1, 2021 - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce another round of assay results from channel sampling program at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The channel samples intersected 4.5 meters of spodumene pegmatite with 1.04 percent lithium oxide. The Company is also pleased to share the news that its field exploration team has discovered another wide lithium pegmatite zone (the "Beluga Pegmatite") with surface exposures mapped to a width of 50-80 metres and an east-west strike length of over 215 metres. Historical exploration work has been documented for this spodumene pegmatite dyke/sill which will be a main target of the Company's ongoing exploration program of prospecting, mapping, trenching and channel sampling.

Highlights of Assays (see Table 1 for details)

Lithium (Li) values are in the range of 51 ppm (parts per million) to 6,290 ppm.

Lithium oxide (Li2O) values are in the range of 0.01 percent (%) to 1.35% Li2O with an intersection of 1.04% Li2O over 4.5 m.

Beryllium values are in the range of 36 ppm to 334 ppm, barium is from 6 ppm to 213 ppm, and cesium is from 5.1 ppm to 75.4 ppm.

Niobium is in the range of 45.8 ppm to 108.5 ppm, rubidium 19.3 ppm to 3,110 ppm, strontium 19 ppm to 136 ppm, and tantalum 22.7 ppm to 89.2 ppm.

The ground exploration work has been continuous since February 2021 and its purpose is to locate and confirm historical lithium pegmatite occurrences on two lithium prospects (Augustus and Canadian Lithium Prospects), to locate historical drill holes on the Property completed in 1950's, and to prepare for the upcoming drilling program planned as soon as a drill contractor is available. The pegmatite outcrops were exposed using an excavator due to heavy cover of snow and some overburden. Several historical drill hole casings were located which will provide useful guidelines for placing future drill holes and mapping lithium pegmatites on surface. The field exploration is continuous, and more channel sampling is being carried out on the exposed outcrops. The weather is expected to warm up in the coming weeks which will help thawing of frozen ground to continue sampling.

Gurminder Sangha, CEO of First Energy Metals stated that, "The Company is excited for the progress made to date, especially with the discovery of a new lithium pegmatite zone. First Energy is diverting most of its available resources to explore and develop Augustus project as soon as possible to bring it at par with other developed lithium projects in the Abitibi area. The Company is looking forward to add to the lithium resource in Quebec ".

Each channel sample from this program represents about 38 to 76 cm long, 5 cm wide and 3-5 cm deep cut in bedrock. The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 as summarized below. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Code Ultratrace 7 - Peroxide Fusion - ICP and ICP/MS

Samples are fused with sodium peroxide in a Zirconium crucible. The fused sample is acidified with concentrated nitric and hydrochloric acids. The resulting solutions are diluted and then measured by ICP-OES and ICP-MS. All metals are solubilized.

ICP-MS

Fused samples are diluted and analyzed by Agilent 7900 ICP-MS. Calibration is performed using five synthetic calibration standards. A set of (10-20) fused certified reference material is run with every batch of samples for calibration and quality control. Fused duplicates are run every 10 samples.

ICP-OES

Samples are analyzed with a minimum of 10 certified reference materials for the required analytes, all prepared by sodium peroxide fusion. Every 10th sample is prepared and analyzed in duplicate; a blank is prepared every 30 samples and analyzed. Samples are analyzed using a Varian 735ES ICP and internal standards are used as part of the standard operating procedure. Source: https://actlabs.com/geochemistry/lithogeochemistry-and-whole-rock-analysis/peroxide-total-fusion/

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Augustus Lithium Property

The Company owns 100% interest in Augustus Lithium Property in Landrienne & Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property consists of 271 mining claims covering a total area of 14,155 hectares located approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or on map sheets 32C/05 and 32D08. The newly acquired Property claims are spread in several claim blocks optioned in 2021 from different vendors. The Company has prepared a well thought out work plan on the property which includes diamond drilling, metallurgical testwork to produce battery grade lithium carbonate, and resource estimation. To date, the Company has compiled historical drill hole data on the Property for 74 historical dill holes with a cumulative drilling of 12,123.14 m, out which 6,024 m drilling was completed on the Property during 1950s. Several drill hole results indicated intersections over 1% lithium oxide. All this data will help to develop future exploratory drill program and building a data base for NI 43-101 resource estimation".

About First Energy Metals Ltd..

First Energy Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a primary focus of acquiring a multicommodity mineral property portfolio. Its goal is to identify, acquire and explore North American mineral prospects in the technology metals, precious metal, and base metal sector.

The company's strategy is to:

Acquire and advance projects through prospecting and early-stage exploration;

Source joint venture partners to finance future exploration and project development;

Create shareholder value through exploration success.

First Energy will continue to add to its multicommodity portfolio through organic acquisitions of new projects and opportunities with the intention of adding value and projects over time.

Forward-looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain required approvals. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Table 1: Sample assays highlights

Analyte Symbol

Location NAD

1983 Ba Be Cs Li Li2O Nb Rb Sr Ta ppm ppm ppm ppm % ppm ppm ppm ppm Unit Symbol Sample Length (m) / Type Detection Limit UTM Zone 18 3 3 0.1 3

2.4 0.4 3 0.2 Analysis Method Easting Northing FUS-MS-Na2O2 1387915 Grab 286710 5367973 213 214 39.6 62 0.01 70.9 1000 127 89.2 1387916 0.4 286713 5367972 15 107 71.7 120 0.03 108.5 3080 30 50.4 1387917 0.62 286714 5367973 11 157 72.4 1130 0.24 84 2330 29 64 CHANNEL 1 Mineralized Section 1387918 0.75 286715 5367973 6 176 35.2 4340 0.93 72.9 1150 19 36.7 1387919 0.7 286715 5367973 44 244 64.9 3830 0.82 73.7 2410 35 76.3 1387920 0.76 286717 5367974 7 222 55.9 5690 1.23 71.1 2000 20 67.8 1387921 0.6 286717 5367975 9 334 68.2 4760 1.02 73.9 2390 23 37 1387922 0.41 286715 5367977 18 273 63 2950 0.64 45.8 2490 27 22.9 1387923 0.57 286713 5367976 14 316 62 6290 1.35 58.1 2230 23 27.4 1387924 0.71 286713 5367979 10 295 47.7 5580 1.20 71.8 1440 22 52 Total 4.5 Meters at 1.04 percent Lithium Oxide 1387925 0.38 286715 5367979 35 248 39.7 1040 0.22 79.7 1210 39 86.7 1387926 Grab 286731 5367958 27 36 9.9 70 0.02 64.5 320 56 70.6 1387927 Grab 286732 5367958 9 194 37.1 1420 0.31 88 1120 20 43.7 1387928 Grab 286735 5367956 24 210 75.4 75 0.02 56 3110 35 40.1 1387929 Grab 286791 5367924 36 150 56.3 2650 0.57 66.3 2580 34 41 1387888 Grab 286769 5368025 23 262 5.1 51 0.01 81.1 19.3 136 68.1

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.153 was used to report Li to Li2O values

