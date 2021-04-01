Newmont Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) today announced it will report first quarter 2021 operations and financial results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29, 2021 and will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the same day. The earnings call will also be carried on the Company's website.
Conference Call Details
Dial-In Number
855.209.8210
Intl Dial-In Number
412.317.5213
Conference Name
Newmont
Replay Number
877.344.7529
Intl Replay Number
412.317.0088
Replay Access Code
10153505
Webcast Details
Title: Newmont First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3079740/2D57F80FC3C94212FDC3597AE9AFB06C
The first quarter 2021 results will be available before the market opens on Thursday, April 29, 2021 on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, www.newmont.com. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.
About Newmont
Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.
Contact
Media Contact Courtney Boone, 303.837.5159, courtney.boone@newmont.com
Investor Contact Eric Colby, 303.837.5724, eric.colby@newmont.com
