Trillium Gold Reports More High-Grade Gold Results at Newman Todd With Final 2020 Drill Results

13:00 Uhr  |  CNW
  • Final four holes from 2020 drilling for a total of 1,862 metres returned values up to 36.63 g/t Au over 1.0 metre
  • Trillium drilled a total of 6,081 metres in 16 drill holes at Newman Todd in 2020, the first drilling on the property since 2013
  • Holes tested the NE extension of the NT Zone corridor and the central area of the NT property
  • Drilling continues with two drills operating on the Newman Todd / Rivard property

VANCOUVER, April 1, 2021 - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: TGM) (OTCQX: TGLDF) (FRA: 0702) ("Trillium" or the "Company") reports the final results from the Company's 2020 drill program at its flagship Newman Todd Property in Red Lake, Ontario. The Newman Todd Zone (NT Zone) is a 2.2 km long structural target situated 26 km from Evolution Mining's Red Lake Operations.

Results from the final 4 drill holes of the 2020 drill campaign (NT20-176, NT20-178 to 180 totalling 1,862m) are now complete and compiled. The large backlog of samples at the lab has been rectified and overdue results from our 2021 drilling are now being received. This brings total drilling at Newman Todd in 2020 to 6,081m in 16 drill holes, the first drilling since 2013 on the property.

"Drilling at Newman Todd continues to deliver gold even as we step towards the northern boundary. These results have aided us significantly in our reinterpretation of the structures controlling mineralization within the NT Zone and have helped with the new modeling, which is directing our current drilling," states Bill Paterson, Trillium Gold's Vice President of Exploration.

Russell Starr, CEO of Trillium Gold comments, "The 2020 drilling can be considered a success in that it has returned significant high-grade gold results as well as validating our understanding of the NT Zone, and has laid the foundation for future drilling to target the structural and veining controls. With the geological team possessing over 150 years of Red Lake exploration and development experience, combined with drilling targeting structural and veining controls of the high-grade mineralization, we are well on the way to delivering a much more robust exploration model that will positively impact the importance of the NT Zone as an open pit amenable deposit."

Hole NT20-176 was designed to target the central area of the NT Zone, about 100m below the previous high-grade intersection in hole NT20-169 which returned 7.05m of 15.41 g/t gold including 4.30m of 23.88 g/t and 1.12m of 69.85 g/t gold. Hole NT20-176 intersected significant mineralization of 8.85 g/t Au over 1.0m from 287.5m. The hole also intersected five sections of sulphides, and magnetite ranging from 4m to 18m in core length, as well as narrow quartz veining with galena and pyrite in a section from 308.6-310.9m averaging 0.99 g/t Au over 1.8m.

Hole NT20-178 targeted the NT Zone corridor in the northeast area of the property, looking to expand on previously modeled mineralized sections in the 150-250m downhole interval, and extend mineralization in the 350-400m interval, while testing an iron formation unit in the toe portion of the hole. In the interval from 451-523.5m, the hole intersected sulfide mineralized iron formation breccia and NT Zone silica-carbonate breccia sections on the hanging wall margin of the NT Zone corridor.

This hole is expected to expand historical resources in the upper section of the hole, as the assay results received within the interval from 247-277.5m include 3 intervals with significant composite assay intervals, with a long composite assay of 1.18 g/t Au over 30.5m. In the lower portion of this hole, mineralization was intersected 50-70m below previous results, expanding this zone, with 12 intervals of significant assay composites received, including a long composite from 451-472m that intersected 1.56 g/t Au over 21.07m.

Hole NT20-179 targeted the NT Zone corridor in the northeast area of the property with the hole planned to intersect previously modeled mineralization from 150-250m and extend mineralization in the interval from 350-400m. The interval from 436.5-574.23m intersected sulfide-magnetite mineralization, on the hanging wall margin of the NT Zone corridor. Ten significant composite assay intervals were received in this hole.

Drill hole NT20-180 was designed to target the NT Zone corridor, again, along the northeast boundary of the property, and was planned to intersect previously modeled mineralization from 50-100m and extend mineralization in the lower portion of the hole and to infill a 100m wide gap in the drilling.

The hole flattened substantially early on, passing above the planned intersection areas. Drilling was continued to the hanging wall contact of the NT Zone, intersecting multiple 5-10m scale sections of weakly mineralized silica-carbonate breccia NT Zone units alternating with 2-15m sections of felsic tuffs.

New significant assay composite results are compiled in Table 1. For a complete listing of the previously released significant results from the 2020 drilling program, please refer to the press releases dated October 6, 2020, October 28, 2020 and January 12, 2021.

Table 1: Newman Todd significant assay composite results

Hole ID

From (m )

To (m)

Width (m)

Au (g/t)

NT20-176

257.75

258.75

1.0

2.29

NT20-176

278.5

279.5

1.0

5.11

NT20-176

287.5

288.5

1.0

8.85

NT20-176

308.6

310.9

1.8

0.99

NT20-176

317.55

318

0.45

4.01

NT20-178

166

167

1.0

1.35

NT20-178

194

195

1.0

1.4

NT20-178

206

207

1.0

1.31

NT20-178

216.5

217.25

0.75

1.7

NT20-178

221

222

1.0

1.38

NT20-178

227.9

229

1.1

3.88

NT20-178

240.8

241.8

1.0

1.08

NT20-178

247

250

3.0

1.41

NT20-178

260.15

268

7.85

2.73

NT20-178

273.85

277.5

3.65

1.29

NT20-178

289

290

1.0

2.07

NT20-178

300

301

1.0

1.24

NT20-178

401

401.5

0.5

5.54

NT20-178

406.7

407.7

1

1.96

NT20-178

413.35

414.31

0.96

1.06

NT20-178

422.5

424

1.5

0.99

NT20-178

452

454

2

11.02

NT20-178

462.8

464.4

1.6

1.55

NT20-178

470.3

471

0.7

1.69

NT20-178

478

478.5

0.5

1.05

NT20-178

486.75

487.75

1

1.02

NT20-178

498

500.2

2.2

1.49

NT20-178

516

517

1

1.08

NT20-178

520

520.6

0.6

2.26

NT20-179

49

50

1.0

36.63

NT20-179

117

118

1.0

8.89

NT20-179

121

122

1.0

1.96

NT20-179

132

133

1.0

3.36

NT20-179

178

179

1.0

1.91

NT20-179

183

184

1.0

1.42

NT20-179

245.1

246

0.9

1.96

NT20-179

270.37

271.25

0.88

1.22

NT20-179

304.2

305

0.8

4.6

NT20-179

308

309

1.0

12.07

NT20-179

360.5

361.5

1.0

4.46

NT20-179

363.5

364.5

1.0

1.49

NT20-179

438

441.1

3.1

3.43

NT20-179

447.5

455.3

7.8

1.35

NT20-179

458.4

461.1

2.7

1.19

NT20-179

484

485.5

1.5

1.6

NT20-179

496

497

1.0

1.6

NT20-179

509

510

1.0

1.19

NT20-179

537.65

538.62

0.97

3.59

NT20-179

555.5

560.4

4.9

1.97

NT20-179

564.2

565.3

1.1

4.03

NT20-179

572

573

1.0

6.94

NT20-179

580

586

6.0

3.69

NT20-180

72

73

1.0

2.36

NT20-180

86.55

87.1

0.55

3.83

NT20-180

93.98

95

1.02

1.03

NT20-180

116.48

117.25

0.77

2.4

NT20-180

170

171

1.0

1.05

NT20-180

178

180

2.0

1.34

Table 2: Table of all 2020 drillhole location details.

Hole ID

Easting

(m E)

Northing

(m N)

Elevation

(m)

Length (m)

Dip

Azimuth

NT20-165

420384

5656301

372.1

341.0

-60

135

NT20-166

420387

5656184

357.2

379.5

-51

45

NT20-167

420387

5656184

357.2

330.0

-48

37

NT20-168

420700

5656000

375.8

665.6

-73

315

NT20-169

420931

5656379

367.2

258.9

-45

320

NT20-170

421035

5656360

369.6

171.0

-50

315

NT20-171

421050

5656380

369.6

150.0

-50

315

NT20-172

419800

5655600

367

249.0

-45

180

NT20-173

420424

5656396

363.5

377.0

-57

135

NT20-174

420415

5656366

358.6

447.0

-50

135

NT20-175

420309

5655809

365

425.0

-70

320

NT20-176

420937

5656375

367.2

368.0

-65

320

NT20-177

420996

5656327

369.6

425.0

-65

315

NT20-178

420916

5656700

362.8

548.0

-60

135

NT20-179

420974

5656773

368

647.0

-67

135

NT20-180

420975

5656780

368

299.0

-50

110

Prior drilling on the NT Zone from 2013 and earlier had mostly focused on testing the Zone by targeting the footwall with drilling toward the southeast, now known to be sub-parallel to gold mineralized veining and structures, potentially missing high-grade intersections or undercutting much of the targeted zone. Newman Todd is a highly prospective target with 41% of the 165 historic drill holes having intervals of greater than 20 g/t gold over various lengths. In addition, nearly all drilling has been conducted to depths of less than 400 metres.

The Red Lake Camp is famously known for high grade gold mineralization at depth, with Evolution Mining's Red Lake Gold Mine currently reaching depths of several thousand feet. Trillium will continue to test various drill orientations in order to develop a comprehensive understanding of the mineralization and structural controls and test the depth potential of the Newman Todd Zone. Figure 6 below shows the location of the Newman Todd Project as well as its relative location to the nearby past producing mines within the Red Lake Camp.

All drilling was supervised by Paul Barc, PGeo. The drilling was conducted by Rodren Drilling Ltd., of West St. Paul, Manitoba. Drill core was logged and sampled in a secure core facility on site. Core samples from the program were cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and half cores were sent for analysis to the SGS Laboratory in Red Lake, ON, an accredited mineral analysis laboratory. All samples were analysed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning over 10.0 g/t gold were analysed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Duplicate assays of approximately 5% of the samples were also obtained from the coarse reject of the original sample. Selected samples with results greater than one ounce per ton gold were also analyzed with a standard 1 kg metallic screen fire assay.

Certified gold reference standards and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream, as part of Trillium Gold's quality control/quality assurance program (QAQC) to monitor accuracy and precision. No QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein. All drill intercepts reported are down-hole core lengths, which does not necessarily represent true widths.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by William Paterson QP, PGeo, VP of Exploration of Trillium Gold Mines., as defined by NI 43-101.

Visit our website at www.trilliumgold.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

"Russell Starr"

Russell Starr
President, CEO and Director

About Trillium Gold Mines Inc.
Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a growth focused British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario. The Company recently extended its holdings in the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts, as well as in highly prospective properties in Larder Lake, Ontario and the Matagami and Chibougamou areas of Quebec.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trillium-gold-reports-more-high-grade-gold-results-at-newman-todd-with-final-2020-drill-results-301260512.html

SOURCE Trillium Gold Mines Inc.



Contact
please contact Donna Yoshimatsu, VP Corporate Development and Investor Relations at dyoshimatsu@trilliumgold.com, (416) 722-2456, or info@trilliumgold.com, 604-688-9588.
Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2P64R
CA89623Q1028
www.trilliumgold.com
