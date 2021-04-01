Trillium Gold Reports More High-Grade Gold Results at Newman Todd With Final 2020 Drill Results

Final four holes from 2020 drilling for a total of 1,862 metres returned values up to 36.63 g/t Au over 1.0 metre

Trillium drilled a total of 6,081 metres in 16 drill holes at Newman Todd in 2020, the first drilling on the property since 2013

Holes tested the NE extension of the NT Zone corridor and the central area of the NT property

Drilling continues with two drills operating on the Newman Todd / Rivard property



VANCOUVER, April 1, 2021 - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: TGM) (OTCQX: TGLDF) (FRA: 0702) ("Trillium" or the "Company") reports the final results from the Company's 2020 drill program at its flagship Newman Todd Property in Red Lake, Ontario. The Newman Todd Zone (NT Zone) is a 2.2 km long structural target situated 26 km from Evolution Mining's Red Lake Operations.

Results from the final 4 drill holes of the 2020 drill campaign (NT20-176, NT20-178 to 180 totalling 1,862m) are now complete and compiled. The large backlog of samples at the lab has been rectified and overdue results from our 2021 drilling are now being received. This brings total drilling at Newman Todd in 2020 to 6,081m in 16 drill holes, the first drilling since 2013 on the property.

"Drilling at Newman Todd continues to deliver gold even as we step towards the northern boundary. These results have aided us significantly in our reinterpretation of the structures controlling mineralization within the NT Zone and have helped with the new modeling, which is directing our current drilling," states Bill Paterson, Trillium Gold's Vice President of Exploration.

Russell Starr, CEO of Trillium Gold comments, "The 2020 drilling can be considered a success in that it has returned significant high-grade gold results as well as validating our understanding of the NT Zone, and has laid the foundation for future drilling to target the structural and veining controls. With the geological team possessing over 150 years of Red Lake exploration and development experience, combined with drilling targeting structural and veining controls of the high-grade mineralization, we are well on the way to delivering a much more robust exploration model that will positively impact the importance of the NT Zone as an open pit amenable deposit."

Hole NT20-176 was designed to target the central area of the NT Zone, about 100m below the previous high-grade intersection in hole NT20-169 which returned 7.05m of 15.41 g/t gold including 4.30m of 23.88 g/t and 1.12m of 69.85 g/t gold. Hole NT20-176 intersected significant mineralization of 8.85 g/t Au over 1.0m from 287.5m. The hole also intersected five sections of sulphides, and magnetite ranging from 4m to 18m in core length, as well as narrow quartz veining with galena and pyrite in a section from 308.6-310.9m averaging 0.99 g/t Au over 1.8m.

Hole NT20-178 targeted the NT Zone corridor in the northeast area of the property, looking to expand on previously modeled mineralized sections in the 150-250m downhole interval, and extend mineralization in the 350-400m interval, while testing an iron formation unit in the toe portion of the hole. In the interval from 451-523.5m, the hole intersected sulfide mineralized iron formation breccia and NT Zone silica-carbonate breccia sections on the hanging wall margin of the NT Zone corridor.

This hole is expected to expand historical resources in the upper section of the hole, as the assay results received within the interval from 247-277.5m include 3 intervals with significant composite assay intervals, with a long composite assay of 1.18 g/t Au over 30.5m. In the lower portion of this hole, mineralization was intersected 50-70m below previous results, expanding this zone, with 12 intervals of significant assay composites received, including a long composite from 451-472m that intersected 1.56 g/t Au over 21.07m.

Hole NT20-179 targeted the NT Zone corridor in the northeast area of the property with the hole planned to intersect previously modeled mineralization from 150-250m and extend mineralization in the interval from 350-400m. The interval from 436.5-574.23m intersected sulfide-magnetite mineralization, on the hanging wall margin of the NT Zone corridor. Ten significant composite assay intervals were received in this hole.

Drill hole NT20-180 was designed to target the NT Zone corridor, again, along the northeast boundary of the property, and was planned to intersect previously modeled mineralization from 50-100m and extend mineralization in the lower portion of the hole and to infill a 100m wide gap in the drilling.

The hole flattened substantially early on, passing above the planned intersection areas. Drilling was continued to the hanging wall contact of the NT Zone, intersecting multiple 5-10m scale sections of weakly mineralized silica-carbonate breccia NT Zone units alternating with 2-15m sections of felsic tuffs.

New significant assay composite results are compiled in Table 1. For a complete listing of the previously released significant results from the 2020 drilling program, please refer to the press releases dated October 6, 2020, October 28, 2020 and January 12, 2021.

Table 1: Newman Todd significant assay composite results

Hole ID From (m ) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) NT20-176 257.75 258.75 1.0 2.29 NT20-176 278.5 279.5 1.0 5.11 NT20-176 287.5 288.5 1.0 8.85 NT20-176 308.6 310.9 1.8 0.99 NT20-176 317.55 318 0.45 4.01 NT20-178 166 167 1.0 1.35 NT20-178 194 195 1.0 1.4 NT20-178 206 207 1.0 1.31 NT20-178 216.5 217.25 0.75 1.7 NT20-178 221 222 1.0 1.38 NT20-178 227.9 229 1.1 3.88 NT20-178 240.8 241.8 1.0 1.08 NT20-178 247 250 3.0 1.41 NT20-178 260.15 268 7.85 2.73 NT20-178 273.85 277.5 3.65 1.29 NT20-178 289 290 1.0 2.07 NT20-178 300 301 1.0 1.24 NT20-178 401 401.5 0.5 5.54 NT20-178 406.7 407.7 1 1.96 NT20-178 413.35 414.31 0.96 1.06 NT20-178 422.5 424 1.5 0.99 NT20-178 452 454 2 11.02 NT20-178 462.8 464.4 1.6 1.55 NT20-178 470.3 471 0.7 1.69 NT20-178 478 478.5 0.5 1.05 NT20-178 486.75 487.75 1 1.02 NT20-178 498 500.2 2.2 1.49 NT20-178 516 517 1 1.08 NT20-178 520 520.6 0.6 2.26 NT20-179 49 50 1.0 36.63 NT20-179 117 118 1.0 8.89 NT20-179 121 122 1.0 1.96 NT20-179 132 133 1.0 3.36 NT20-179 178 179 1.0 1.91 NT20-179 183 184 1.0 1.42 NT20-179 245.1 246 0.9 1.96 NT20-179 270.37 271.25 0.88 1.22 NT20-179 304.2 305 0.8 4.6 NT20-179 308 309 1.0 12.07 NT20-179 360.5 361.5 1.0 4.46 NT20-179 363.5 364.5 1.0 1.49 NT20-179 438 441.1 3.1 3.43 NT20-179 447.5 455.3 7.8 1.35 NT20-179 458.4 461.1 2.7 1.19 NT20-179 484 485.5 1.5 1.6 NT20-179 496 497 1.0 1.6 NT20-179 509 510 1.0 1.19 NT20-179 537.65 538.62 0.97 3.59 NT20-179 555.5 560.4 4.9 1.97 NT20-179 564.2 565.3 1.1 4.03 NT20-179 572 573 1.0 6.94 NT20-179 580 586 6.0 3.69 NT20-180 72 73 1.0 2.36 NT20-180 86.55 87.1 0.55 3.83 NT20-180 93.98 95 1.02 1.03 NT20-180 116.48 117.25 0.77 2.4 NT20-180 170 171 1.0 1.05 NT20-180 178 180 2.0 1.34

Table 2: Table of all 2020 drillhole location details.

Hole ID Easting (m E) Northing (m N) Elevation (m) Length (m) Dip Azimuth NT20-165 420384 5656301 372.1 341.0 -60 135 NT20-166 420387 5656184 357.2 379.5 -51 45 NT20-167 420387 5656184 357.2 330.0 -48 37 NT20-168 420700 5656000 375.8 665.6 -73 315 NT20-169 420931 5656379 367.2 258.9 -45 320 NT20-170 421035 5656360 369.6 171.0 -50 315 NT20-171 421050 5656380 369.6 150.0 -50 315 NT20-172 419800 5655600 367 249.0 -45 180 NT20-173 420424 5656396 363.5 377.0 -57 135 NT20-174 420415 5656366 358.6 447.0 -50 135 NT20-175 420309 5655809 365 425.0 -70 320 NT20-176 420937 5656375 367.2 368.0 -65 320 NT20-177 420996 5656327 369.6 425.0 -65 315 NT20-178 420916 5656700 362.8 548.0 -60 135 NT20-179 420974 5656773 368 647.0 -67 135 NT20-180 420975 5656780 368 299.0 -50 110

Prior drilling on the NT Zone from 2013 and earlier had mostly focused on testing the Zone by targeting the footwall with drilling toward the southeast, now known to be sub-parallel to gold mineralized veining and structures, potentially missing high-grade intersections or undercutting much of the targeted zone. Newman Todd is a highly prospective target with 41% of the 165 historic drill holes having intervals of greater than 20 g/t gold over various lengths. In addition, nearly all drilling has been conducted to depths of less than 400 metres.

The Red Lake Camp is famously known for high grade gold mineralization at depth, with Evolution Mining's Red Lake Gold Mine currently reaching depths of several thousand feet. Trillium will continue to test various drill orientations in order to develop a comprehensive understanding of the mineralization and structural controls and test the depth potential of the Newman Todd Zone. Figure 6 below shows the location of the Newman Todd Project as well as its relative location to the nearby past producing mines within the Red Lake Camp.

All drilling was supervised by Paul Barc, PGeo. The drilling was conducted by Rodren Drilling Ltd., of West St. Paul, Manitoba. Drill core was logged and sampled in a secure core facility on site. Core samples from the program were cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and half cores were sent for analysis to the SGS Laboratory in Red Lake, ON, an accredited mineral analysis laboratory. All samples were analysed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning over 10.0 g/t gold were analysed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Duplicate assays of approximately 5% of the samples were also obtained from the coarse reject of the original sample. Selected samples with results greater than one ounce per ton gold were also analyzed with a standard 1 kg metallic screen fire assay.

Certified gold reference standards and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream, as part of Trillium Gold's quality control/quality assurance program (QAQC) to monitor accuracy and precision. No QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein. All drill intercepts reported are down-hole core lengths, which does not necessarily represent true widths.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by William Paterson QP, PGeo, VP of Exploration of Trillium Gold Mines., as defined by NI 43-101.

About Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a growth focused British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario. The Company recently extended its holdings in the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts, as well as in highly prospective properties in Larder Lake, Ontario and the Matagami and Chibougamou areas of Quebec.

