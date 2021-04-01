Canada Silver Announces Appointment of New CFO

COQUITLAM, April 1, 2021 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that Mr. Ryan Webster has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective today, replacing the Company's interim CFO, Mr. Robert Guanzon.

Mr. Webster brings over 15 years' experience as a finance professional in the mining industry. Formerly Mr. Webster served as a consultant providing corporate finance services to a variety of clients, including contract CFO services to Blue Thunder Mining Inc. During his time at Blue Thunder he led the company through a qualifying transaction for public listing on the TSX Venture Exchange. Prior to his time as a consultant, Mr. Webster held the role of VP, Finance at Dominion Diamond Corporation (formerly Harry Winston Diamond Corporation and Aber Diamond Corporation) where he led and executed over CDN$2 billion in corporate M&A transactions including the purchase of BHP Billiton's diamond business in 2013 for US$500 million and the sale of Dominion Diamond Corporation to the Washington Companies in 2017 for US$1.2 billion. He also helped raise over $1 billion in corporate credit facilities. Mr. Webster holds is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CMA) and Chartered Financial Analyst.

The Company thanks Mr. Guanzon for his contributions during the Company's transition and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com

Canada Silver Cobalt Works released the first-ever resource in the Gowganda Camp and greater Cobalt Camp in May 2020. A total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Robinson Zone beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters were identified. The discovery remains open in all directions (1A and 1B are approximately 800 meters east of the Capitol Mine workings) (mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability) (refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020 and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship Castle Mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property features strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper in the prolific past-producing Gowganda high-grade Silver District of Northern Ontario. With underground access at Castle, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates on site, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox for the creation of technical grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations, Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space.

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.