Tarku update on its Silver Strike Project, Tombstone District, Arizona - 26% completed drill program and new grab sample results up to 778 g/t Ag

MONTREAL, April 1, 2021 - Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: TKU) (FRA: 7TK) (the "Company" or "Tarku") is pleased to provide an update on its 2021 drilling program on its high-grade Silver Strike project, Arizona and also releases the latest results up to 778 g/t Ag on the grab samples taken during its December 2020 field visit.

As previously disclosed, the first drilling program of 2021, at the Silver Strike project, is now underway. As of today, 26% of the total 3,000-meters reverse circulation drill has been completed and the samples have been sent to ALS Chemex laboratory in Tucson. Results for those first samples are expected in May 2021. The initial targets tested were the Lucky Cuss, the Luck Sure, the Telephone and the Bunker Hill past mines, which have produced high-grade silver and have been explored only to a maximum depth of 200 m. Further away from the historical mines area, targets to be drilled are on the South West extensions along regional NNE and EW fault systems including the Ground hog, the Sunset, the Ace in the Hole and the Solstice area.

Julien Davy, President and CEO of Tarku, stated: "A first drill program on a new exploration project is always challenging and thrilling. We are on schedule and I am satisfied with the drilling progress. The team on site is efficient and their geological expertise is of great value. The program until now confirmed the alteration encountered is advanced oxidation, similar to that reported in the historical works and is the commonly founded alteration in this Silver type of mineralization. We are looking forward for the first results early May".

Tarku is also pleased to report new results from the 8 grab samples taken on the Silver Strike project during the December 2020 field visit. The following table summarized all results received:

Description Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Mn (%) Cu (%) Zn (%) Remark Randolf Mine 1.0 nill 0.16 0.01 0.03 Previously reported Solstice Mine 45.0 0.10 2.39 0.01 0.32 Previously reported Ace in the Hole Mine 35.6 0.04 2.12 0.00 0.62 Previously reported Ace in the Hole Mine 146.0 0.09 6.07 0.04 0.52

Ground Hog Mine 778.0 0.65 14.65 1.63 0.26

Ground Hog Mine 2 030.0 0.13 > 10.0 * 0.72 5.77 Previously reported Junietta Mine 8.6 0.14 0.20 0.00 0.03

Junietta Mine 434.0 0.37 16.60 0.09 8.75



* Over limit assay result still pending.

IMPORTANTLY, the above projected exploration activities are subject to Covid-19 restrictions in Arizona. While the Company's recent work programs have been relatively unimpeded, there is a risk that tighter restrictions may impact the Company's ability to conduct fieldwork.

Qualified persons

Julien Davy, P.Geo., M.Sc, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tarku, is the qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects who prepared, supervised and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: TKU - FRA: 7TK)

Tarku is an exploration company focused on making new discoveries in favourable mining jurisdictions as Quebec and Arizona. In Quebec, Tarku owns 100% on the "Three A's" exploration projects, (Apollo, Admiral and Atlas Projects), in the Matagami greenstone belt, which has been interpreted by management as the eastern extension of the Detour Belt, and which has seen recent exploration successes by Midland Exploration Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., Probe Metals Inc. In Arizona, in the Tombstone district, Tarku owns the option to acquire 75% on 20km2 in the Silver Strike project.

