Gold Terra Announces Filing of Technical Report for 64% Increase to Mineral Resource Estimate at Yellowknife City Gold Project

VANCOUVER, April 1, 2021 - Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(FRA:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") supporting the mineral resource estimate on its Yellowknife City Gold project (the "YCG Project") as reported in the Company's news release dated March 16, 2021.

The technical report, titled "Technical Report on the 2021 Updated Mineral Resource Estimates, Northbelt Property, Yellowknife City Gold Project, Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada" with an effective date of March 8 2021, can be found on the Company's website at https://www.goldterracorp.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. This updated mineral resource estimate includes the Sam Otto, Crestaurum, Barney and Mispickel gold deposits previously reported in the initial November 2019 mineral resource and includes assay results from the 2020 drill program on the Sam Otto and Crestaurum deposits.

The 2021 mineral resource estimate highlights:

Significant increases to the in situ mineral inventory from the 2019 mineral resource estimate was achieved by the 2020 drilling at Sam Otto (9,622 metres) and Crestaurum (7,648 metres), which increased the strike and dip of both these deposits.

The 1,207,000 ounce inferred mineral resource consists of an:

Open pit constrained inferred mineral resource of 21.8 million tonnes averaging 1.25 g/t for 876,000 ounces of contained gold.

Underground inferred mineral resource of 2.55 million tonnes averaging 4.04 g/t for 331,000 ounces of contained gold.

The potential to increase mineral resources on specific targets include:

The untested depth extension on both the Sam Otto Main and the Sam Otto South deposits.

Gold Terra believes that selective closer spaced drilling at the Crestaurum deposit can potentially increase mineral resources below the 300-metre depth.

The 2020 drilling on the Crestaurum deposit revealed an untested three-kilometre strike length of this gold bearing structure to the south of the current mineral resource.

A review of the structural controls on the Mispickel and Barney deposits during the 2021 mineral resource estimation revealed potential for increasing these higher grade zones both along the plunge of the known high-grade zones, and for discovery of new high-grade lodes over a potential three-kilometre mineralized structure at Mispickel.

Qualified Persons

The mineral resource estimate was prepared by Dr. Allan Armitage, P.Geo., from SGS Geological Services. The information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Joe Campbell, P. Geo., Chief Operating Officer for Gold Terra and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Option Agreement

The Company is pleased to announce it has entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Walter J. Humphries and David Smith (together, the "Optionors"), pursuant to which it has the right to acquire a 100% interest in certain mineral claims (the "Claims") located in the Northbelt area of the YCG Project (the "Option"). The strategic addition of the Claims ties together a key section of Gold Terra's property for future exploration. The terms of the Option Agreement require Gold Terra to pay the Optionors a total of $15,000 in cash and to issue a total of 40,000 common shares of Gold Terra to the Optionors. The Option is exerciseable over a period of three years. To exercise the Option, Gold Terra must pay the Optionors an additional $15,000 in cash and issue an additional 60,000 common shares of Gold Terra, over the next three years. The Claims will be subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty.

The Option Agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") acceptance. All shares issued pursuant to the Option Agreement will be subject to resale restrictions under applicable securities legislation and the rules of the TSXV.

About Gold Terra's Yellowknife City Gold Project

The YCG Project encompasses 800 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilometres of the City of Yellowknife, the YCG is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople.

The YCG Project lies on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometres of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that host the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

